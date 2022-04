CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Strong to severe storms are possible in the Cincinnati area on Wednesday. There is a risk for damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado risk. The most favored period for severe weather is from noon to 5 or 6 p.m. It is a level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk for most of the Tri-State. The NWS Storm Prediction Center updated the risk to a level 2 of 5 for Warren, Clinton, Highland and Adams counties.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO