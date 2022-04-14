ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Animal Health Matters: Baby chicks are cute, but watch out for salmonellosis

 3 days ago

Baby chick season reminds us of a possible illness threat. As conference calls go, my monthly call with fellow state public health veterinarians is an enjoyable one. It’s always interesting to hear the stories of zoonotic diseases in various parts of the country. The manner in which these colleagues investigate and...

