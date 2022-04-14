ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-France's Avril to expand sunflower crushing to cut import reliance

 3 days ago

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Thursday it plans to build additional sunflower seed crushing capacity to cut its reliance on imports, as war in Ukraine has reduced sunflower oil and meal shipments from the European Union's main suppliers....

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Morocco to expand soft wheat stockpiles beyond five months -minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government plans a gradual build-up of soft wheat stockpiles adding to the five months of domestic consumption needs currently secured by the private sector, the agriculture minister said on Monday. The additional stocks will be run by state grains agency ONICLE, minister Mohammed...
AGRICULTURE
WOKV

Live updates: Germany to reduce reliance on Russian energy

BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister says his country has forged contracts with new suppliers that will allow it to significantly reduce its reliance on Russian coal, gas and oil in the coming weeks. Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin on Friday that Russian oil will account for about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine war brings 'multi-year problem' for world food supply- U.N. agency

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The world is facing "a multi-year problem" in food supply as the war in Ukraine drives global prices higher and disrupts production of staple crops, the U.N.'s World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said on Tuesday. Beaseley was speaking at a news conference after French and European Union officials met in Rome to discuss a food security initative in response to the conflict in Ukraine.
WORLD
Industry
Agriculture Online

India's March palm oil imports jump 19% on month - trade body

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 18.7% in March from the previous month, as traders moved to secure alternatives to sunflower oil that can no longer be bought from Ukraine, a leading trade body said on Wednesday. In March, 539,793 tonnes of palm oil landed in...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-France sees less wheat, sugar beet sowing but more barley, rapeseed

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Farmers in France, the European Union's biggest crop producer, are expected to cut back on wheat and sugar sowing for this year's harvest but expand barley and rapeseed area, the country's farm ministry said on Tuesday. For soft wheat, France's most-grown cereal, the ministry pegged...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts outlook for wheat exports outside EU

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, citing uncompetitive French prices in a world market roiled by the war between major grain suppliers Russia and Ukraine. The farm office projected France's soft wheat exports to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year's figure, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Morocco to lose 53% of cereals harvest due to drought - minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - Morocco expects to lose 53% of its cereals harvest after experiencing its worst drought in decades, agriculture minister Mohammed Sadiki said on Monday. Moroccan farmers have sown 3.5 million hectares with cereals this year, of which 44% was planted with soft wheat, 24% with durum...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn retreat, but Ukraine crisis limits losses

* China's March soybean imports fall (Updates prices, adds details and comment) April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell in Asian trading on Wednesday after a three-day rally, while corn retreated from a five-week high, as investors locked in profits while keeping a close watch on the nearly seven-week-long Russia-Ukraine crisis.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry grain, oilseed, beet area estimates

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of April. 1 and in 1,000 hectares. 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg STRAW CEREALS 7,496 -- 7,355 -1.9% -0.8% Soft wheat 4,983 -- 4,787 -3.9% -0.7% - winter 4,961 4,745 4,765 -4.0% -0.7% - spring 22 -- 22 -0.2% +3.8% Durum wheat 294 -- 285 -3.2% -6.0% - winter 285 277 276 -3.2% -4.8% - spring 9 -- 9 -1.7% -33.0% Barley 1,730 -- 1,805 +4.3% -3.2% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,252 +4.4% -1.7% - spring 531 -- 553 +4.1% -6.5% Oats 107 -- 103 -4.0% +3.3% - winter 61 56 57 -6.3% +1.2% - spring 46 -- 46 -0.9% +6.0% Rye 43 42 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 330 333 -1.6% +11.5% OILSEEDS Rapeseed 980 -- 1,160 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,157 1,159 +18.4 -6.7% - spring 1 -- 1 -13.4% -40.7% PROTEIN CROPS 330 -- 303 -8.2% +6.7% SUGAR BEET 402 -- 396 -1.5% -11.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says corn exports could fall to 17 mln T in 2021/22

KYIV/PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's corn exports could fall to 17 million tonnes in 2021/22, a senior agriculture official said on Wednesday, down from 23.1 million tonnes the previous year, reflecting the impact of Russia's invasion. Sunflower oil exports over the same period could drop to 3.4 million tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop of all types will increase 6.2% on the year to 22.70 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its second harvest estimate on Wednesday. The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.1% from last summer’s...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt eyes adding India as a wheat import origin this month- Ministry

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Ministry has confirmed that it is considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A delegation from Egypt's Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE

