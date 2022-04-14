Kenyan makes cheap organic fertiliser from rice husks, secret potion

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased overnight after three sessions of firmer action, pressured by profit taking after climbing to three-week highs, while much-needed rains across the U.S. Plains could aid parched wheat crops. * Ukraine could export 2 million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * India is expected to produce a record wheat harvest, resulting in increased exports, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. * The European Union aims to address rising wheat and fertilizer prices and expected shortages in the Balkans, North Africa and the Middle East with "food diplomacy" to counter Russia's narrative on the impact of its Ukraine invasion, EU diplomats and officials say. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat eased 7-1/4 cents to $10.96-1/2 a bushel, while most-active July futures lost 6-3/4 cents to $11.05-3/4. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 10 cents to $11.56-3/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat eased 2-3/4 cents to $11.53-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight as traders reaped profits after futures climbing to five-week highs on Tuesday. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract reached $7.79 a bushel on Tuesday, its highest since March 7. * U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline, including corn-based ethanol, during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. * Ukraine could export 17 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/2022 marketing year, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * Brazil's corn exports could reach 850,000 tonnes in April, according to Anec, versus 60,000 tonnes forecast a week earlier. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 4 cents lower at $7.72-1/4 a bushel, while July futures fell 3-1/2 cents to $7.69. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell, pressured by profit taking in corn and wheat. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract maintained support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 12.023 million tonnes in April, according to Anec, up 906,000 tonnes versus the agency's previous week forecast. * CBOT May soybeans were last 1 cent lower at $16.69-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO