Agriculture

Kenyan makes cheap organic fertiliser from rice husks, secret potion

 3 days ago

MWEA, Kenya, April 14 (Reuters) - Samuel Rigu is coy about the secret potion he adds to his fertiliser, revealing only that the brown liquid is called "Safi Proprietary Enhancement Formula". He's less shy about the results. At his processing plant in Mwea, central Kenya, Rigu has found a...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Morocco to expand soft wheat stockpiles beyond five months -minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government plans a gradual build-up of soft wheat stockpiles adding to the five months of domestic consumption needs currently secured by the private sector, the agriculture minister said on Monday. The additional stocks will be run by state grains agency ONICLE, minister Mohammed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt eyes adding India as a wheat import origin this month- Ministry

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Ministry has confirmed that it is considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A delegation from Egypt's Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

DAKAR, April 12 (Reuters) - There was no meat in the large silver bowl around which Astou Mandiang and her family gathered after breaking fast at nightfall in Senegal's capital Dakar, where Muslims celebrating the holy month of Ramadan are feeling the pinch of inflation. Food prices in West Africa...
AFRICA
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-France sees less wheat, sugar beet sowing but more barley, rapeseed

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Farmers in France, the European Union's biggest crop producer, are expected to cut back on wheat and sugar sowing for this year's harvest but expand barley and rapeseed area, the country's farm ministry said on Tuesday. For soft wheat, France's most-grown cereal, the ministry pegged...
AGRICULTURE
#Soil Erosion#Organic Fertilizer#Rice#Fertiliser#Kenyan#Mwea#Reuters
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry grain, oilseed, beet area estimates

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of April. 1 and in 1,000 hectares. 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg STRAW CEREALS 7,496 -- 7,355 -1.9% -0.8% Soft wheat 4,983 -- 4,787 -3.9% -0.7% - winter 4,961 4,745 4,765 -4.0% -0.7% - spring 22 -- 22 -0.2% +3.8% Durum wheat 294 -- 285 -3.2% -6.0% - winter 285 277 276 -3.2% -4.8% - spring 9 -- 9 -1.7% -33.0% Barley 1,730 -- 1,805 +4.3% -3.2% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,252 +4.4% -1.7% - spring 531 -- 553 +4.1% -6.5% Oats 107 -- 103 -4.0% +3.3% - winter 61 56 57 -6.3% +1.2% - spring 46 -- 46 -0.9% +6.0% Rye 43 42 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 330 333 -1.6% +11.5% OILSEEDS Rapeseed 980 -- 1,160 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,157 1,159 +18.4 -6.7% - spring 1 -- 1 -13.4% -40.7% PROTEIN CROPS 330 -- 303 -8.2% +6.7% SUGAR BEET 402 -- 396 -1.5% -11.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn output at 118 million T

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Next season, Post forecasts corn area to expand by one million hectares (ha), to a total of 22.5 million ha, and production to top 118 million metric tons (MMT). The wheat planted area will grow to 3.4 million ha, with production reaching nearly 9 MMT. The expansion for both commodities is forecast on rising global prices and demand, spiked by the armed conflict in the Black Sea region. Although Brazilian growers have room to expand planting, the big question is whether they will have enough fertilizer to do so. A reduction in inputs would also lead to lower yields, though the impact will be uneven across the country and will depend at least to an extent on climate."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn retreat, but Ukraine crisis limits losses

* China's March soybean imports fall (Updates prices, adds details and comment) April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell in Asian trading on Wednesday after a three-day rally, while corn retreated from a five-week high, as investors locked in profits while keeping a close watch on the nearly seven-week-long Russia-Ukraine crisis.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees record-large India wheat harvest, exports in 2022/23

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "India is heading for a record wheat harvest this marketing year (MY) thanks to highly favorable weather conditions in the major wheat growing areas. FAS New Delhi (Post) forecasts MY 2022/2023 (April-March) wheat production at a record 110 million metric tons (MMT) from 30.9 million hectares, and up from last year’s record 109.6 MMT from 31.1 million hectares. With the Russo-Ukrainian war disrupting supply from the Black Sea, Indian wheat is primed for record exports. Post forecasts MY 2022/2023 wheat exports at 10 MMT (record) on continued competitive prices in the region and sufficient domestic supplies. MY 2022/2023 rice production is forecast at 125 MMT, from 46 million hectares planted area, with yields of 4.08 MT/hectare (rough rice)."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

France's Avril to expand sunflower crushing to cut import reliance

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Thursday it plans to build additional sunflower seed crushing capacity to cut its reliance on imports as war in Ukraine has reduced sunflower oil and meal shipments from the European Union's main suppliers. Russia and Ukraine together account for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Uganda fights crop-devouring armyworm, blaming climate change

KAMPALA, April 12 (Reuters) - Uganda's government said on Tuesday it was deploying pesticides to fight an outbreak of African armyworm, which devastates cereal crops and has been discovered in 35 districts of the country. Uganda is a significant maize producer and exports a large part of its annual output...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy rally from early declines; Ukraine still in focus

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, rallying after early declines on profit taking, as buyers emerged due to worries about tightening global supplies, the crisis in Ukraine and drought in the U.S. Plains, analysts said. Corn futures turned higher on fears...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts outlook for wheat exports outside EU

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, citing uncompetitive French prices in a world market roiled by the war between major grain suppliers Russia and Ukraine. The farm office projected France's soft wheat exports to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said. U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says corn exports could fall to 17 mln T in 2021/22

KYIV/PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's corn exports could fall to 17 million tonnes in 2021/22, a senior agriculture official said on Wednesday, down from 23.1 million tonnes the previous year, reflecting the impact of Russia's invasion. Sunflower oil exports over the same period could drop to 3.4 million tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Argentina trucker strike talks fail, threatening grains exports

BUENOS AIRES, April 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grain-truck drivers, industry groups and government officials failed to make a breakthrough in talks on Wednesday to end a strike, raising a threat to corn and soy exports during the key harvest season. Truckers who haul grains have been on strike since Monday,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-8 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, soybeans down 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased overnight after three sessions of firmer action, pressured by profit taking after climbing to three-week highs, while much-needed rains across the U.S. Plains could aid parched wheat crops. * Ukraine could export 2 million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * India is expected to produce a record wheat harvest, resulting in increased exports, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. * The European Union aims to address rising wheat and fertilizer prices and expected shortages in the Balkans, North Africa and the Middle East with "food diplomacy" to counter Russia's narrative on the impact of its Ukraine invasion, EU diplomats and officials say. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat eased 7-1/4 cents to $10.96-1/2 a bushel, while most-active July futures lost 6-3/4 cents to $11.05-3/4. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 10 cents to $11.56-3/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat eased 2-3/4 cents to $11.53-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight as traders reaped profits after futures climbing to five-week highs on Tuesday. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract reached $7.79 a bushel on Tuesday, its highest since March 7. * U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline, including corn-based ethanol, during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. * Ukraine could export 17 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/2022 marketing year, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * Brazil's corn exports could reach 850,000 tonnes in April, according to Anec, versus 60,000 tonnes forecast a week earlier. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 4 cents lower at $7.72-1/4 a bushel, while July futures fell 3-1/2 cents to $7.69. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell, pressured by profit taking in corn and wheat. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract maintained support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 12.023 million tonnes in April, according to Anec, up 906,000 tonnes versus the agency's previous week forecast. * CBOT May soybeans were last 1 cent lower at $16.69-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

* Soybeans up but below 2-week high (Updates prices and milestone for wheat, adds details and comment) April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose on Tuesday, with wheat climbing to its strongest level in more than two weeks and corn near a five-week high on persistent concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea exports.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

