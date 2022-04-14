ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

France's Avril to expand sunflower crushing to cut import reliance

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Thursday it plans to build...

Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
Reuters

Italy eyeing two floating LNG plants to cut Russia gas reliance

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy is looking to install two floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) to boost liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports as part of plans to cut reliance on Russian gas, Italy's energy transition minister said on Tuesday. "Today we officially mandated (gas group) Snam to negotiate...
Industry
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts outlook for wheat exports outside EU

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, citing uncompetitive French prices in a world market roiled by the war between major grain suppliers Russia and Ukraine. The farm office projected France's soft wheat exports to...
Agriculture Online

India's March palm oil imports jump 19% on month - trade body

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 18.7% in March from the previous month, as traders moved to secure alternatives to sunflower oil that can no longer be bought from Ukraine, a leading trade body said on Wednesday. In March, 539,793 tonnes of palm oil landed in...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine says 2 mln T wheat could be exported by end of season

April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Wednesday at a conference in Prague that Ukraine could export 2 million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for April 20-26

April 15 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for April 20-26, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
The Independent

Vladimir Frolov: Another Russian general killed during war on Ukraine in new blow for Putin

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...
Agriculture Online

Egypt eyes adding India as a wheat import origin this month- Ministry

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Ministry has confirmed that it is considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A delegation from Egypt's Agriculture...
