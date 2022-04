The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

DALLAS, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO