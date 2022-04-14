ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Toyota Aims to Rev up 67-Year-Old Crown With SUV Model, Sources Say

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp plans to launch a sport utility vehicle version of its Crown sedan for Japan, China and North America, three people said, revamping a car that has been a showpiece of Japan's market for nearly seven decades. The SUV - which will come in hybrid,...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Suv#Automobile#Vehicles#Reuters#Toyota Motor Corp#Suv
fordauthority.com

Ford Rival Honda Announces $40 Billion EV Transition Plan

Ford recently announced that it will invest $50 billion in EVs by 2026, which it says will boost its production of electric vehicles to two million units annually by the same date. However, it isn’t the only automaker that’s betting big on EVs, as several others have also made major commitments in terms of resources dedicated to an electrified future. That includes Honda, which recently outlined its electrification strategy for Europe, and now, the Japanese automaker has announced a $40 billion dollar EV transition plan of its own.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
MotorBiscuit

How Much is the Cheapest 2022 Tesla Model?

One of the most popular automotive brands has quickly risen to the top over the past decade. Tesla is an electric vehicle titan and jumped on top early. Now, every other automaker is attempting to catch up with their new EV lineup. However, those in the market for a Tesla might find that some models are a little expensive. How much is the cheapest 2022 Tesla model, and which one is it?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy