Correction

CHECKS worth thousands could be headed to residents as a governor calls on lawmakers to use $2billion in unspent American Rescue Plan funds. Governor Tom Wolf hopes that some of the money will go back to Pennsylvania households in the form of a $2,000 stimulus check. The one-time checks would...
As we all know, prices are rising in Pennsylvania, as gas costs $4.202 per gallon, diesel costs $5.358 per gallon, and grocery prices are rising. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Pennsylvania could receive a $2,000 stimulus check.
A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course is being offered by the Livingston County Public Health Department. The course is designed for persons who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments. The three-day course will be...
Comments / 0