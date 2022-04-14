Fire heavily damages Whitehall home

UPDATE: A driver from Pennsylvania was more than three times the legal BAC limit when she crashed into a flatbed tow truck and caused serious damage to a bridge in Warren County, authorities said.----------------------------------A two-car crash brought traffic to a halt on Route 22 and damaged a b…
One person had to be extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 78 and Route 523 in Tewksbury on the morning of Tuesday, April 12, according to the Whitehouse Rescue Squad.
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
Nearly a quarter-million dollars in cash and more than 100 pounds of marijuana were seized during a raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary doing business in a Route 38 strip mall in Burlington County, authorities said. The bust resulted in five arrests, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina alongside...
Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
A South Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend in Wildwood three decades ago. The case dates back to 1990, when a 20-year-old woman from Putnam County, NY, was spending the weekend with friends in Wildwood, authorities said. Using a...
Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.
Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden
A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
A horrifying video of a nursing home worker slapping a 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound resident has landed her behind bars, multiple news outlets report.The elderly patient can be heard yelling before Ednise Dulcio, 39, holds down her hands and slaps her across the face at the St. Francis Country Hou…
A repeat offender from Baltimore has been arrested for killing another Baltimore man who was said to have an "extraordinary life." Donzo Monk Jr., 26, was charged with the first-degree murder of Bryant Timmons, also 26, on Thursday, April 7, Baltimore Police said. Timmons died three days after being shot...
Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a recent homicide victim so they can locate their family. The victim had no identification when officers found him lying unresponsive on the ground in the 300 block of Spring Court around 5:20 p.m. on March 1, police said. The...
A driver was killed when a tire from a pickup truck blew out on I-95 in Philadelphia early Friday, and smashed into his windshield, 6abc reports. The airborne tire came off a southbound pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. between Front and Broad Streets, the outlet says. The victim, believed to...
A crew of con artists from New Jersey swindled more than $1 million from businesses nationwide that thought they were buying aircraft equipment and replacement parts, state authorities charged. For five years, the thieves cut deals online for the purported sale of specialized equipment, including airline ground support parts and...
A motorist was trapped in a crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 on the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, initial reports said. Additional firefighter rescue crews were called.
