ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andrew Edmunds

By David Paw
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re the kind of person who loves old books, posts inspirational quotes, and took forever to get on...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian Once Again

While we’ve only gotten to witness small snippets of North West’s personality over the years, all signs point to the 8-year-old being a relentless troll toward her own mother. North, once again, teased her mom, Kim Kardashian, when the reality star showed off some freshly picked fruits and...
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Infatuation

Lula Cocina Mexicana

You go to Lula’s when you want to eat a lot of very solid Mexican food and drink fresh margaritas on a bright patio that the Pier tourists haven’t discovered yet. This is a fun cantina where you will eat an entire order of fajitas to yourself and might consider slurping the complimentary salsa with a straw. Fill a booth with friends before a night out or come with a date on a weeknight - just know that one margarita here is powerful enough to make you click purchase on everything that’s been sitting in your Amazon cart since 2014. Plus, they have a great Happy Hour with food and drinks from 1-5pm on weekends and until 6pm during the week.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Novela Cafe Social

Novela is a Wynwood cafe that also calls itself a "co-working community"—which essentially just means they have tables good for working solo (or with a few friends) and solid WiFi. This spot isn’t as cluttered and chaotic as most Wynwood cafes, so it’s one of the neighborhood’s better coffee shops for getting work done. The food isn’t really the reason to come here, so stick to coffee and pastries for snacking.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nobu Miami

Nobu is a national chain of upscale Japanese restaurants you’ve probably heard name-dropped by a rapper before. The Miami location is inside the Eden Roc hotel, in a dining room that feels plucked from LA in the year 2006. It’s predictably touristy inside, with an incessant soundtrack of vague dance music. Dinner here isn’t all bad news. The service is good, they make a washu ribeye topped with crispy onions that we don’t regret ordering, and walking through the lobby of the Eden Roc does make us feel a tad glamorous. But most of the food is various levels of disappointing, especially considering the price you’re paying for it. There just isn’t a good reason to come here over, say, Makoto—or one of the other excellent sushi restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Infatuation

Costa del Tottenham

There are countless outdoor London locations that are dedicated to the honourable art of ‘having a big one’. You know, drinks, dancing, more drinks, a short snivelling cocktail-infused crying session in the bathroom, followed by yet more drinking and dancing. But few places do it as well as Costa Del Tottenham. For starters, this place truly manages to encapsulate that high-energy electric atmosphere of a Friday night at a big festival somewhere sunny, thanks to the DJs in the yard, regular big-name drag acts, and the colourful verandas. Secondly, there’s plenty of food options to choose from, but on a sunny day with several of your favourite people, you can’t beat the jerk chicken. Just be warned that this place can book out weeks in advance so it’s most definitely a plan-ahead situation.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Vegan Hood Chefs

Vegan Hood Chefs is a roving food truck with a mission—to create access to 100% vegan meals for local disenfranchised communities. And these meals are nothing short of game-changing. The menu constantly rotates, but you’ll see things like shrimp tacos, crispy grit cakes, “poke” fries, po’boys, jerk chicken and waffles, and other battered, fried, and coconut-marinated foods. Many dishes are brightened with pineapple slaws and tangy chipotle sauces and aiolis. Their locations vary, so you’ll have to put in some work if you want to track them down (read: stay glued to their Instagram feed, where they announce pop-up spots). We’ve recently seen them at Spark Social SF, Harmonic Brewing in the Dogpatch, and Line 51 Brewing in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

India Club

The stairs of the India Club have seen a lot. Shoes have hurriedly walked up them and slowly descended from them for over 50 years. You may well get a little tingly feeling going up them before you enter the bustling dining room, and you’ll definitely get a little tingly feeling if you go via the bar. The legendary BYOB institution at 143 Strand was originally set up by the India League, post-independence, and has long been a base for the Asian community in London for work and play. With an always-satisfying £20 set menu involving bhajis, bhuna, butter chicken and more, plus a £7 lunch deal, the remit of the India Club is and always will be for everyone.
RESTAURANTS
Elle

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Match In Robin's Egg Blue For Easter Service

On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Easter Sunday service in classic spring colors, and they were joined by little Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. Kate Middleton's fitted coat dress adorably matched the robin's egg blue of her daughter's frock. The coat dress featured an open collar and cinched belt, creating an elegant silhouette, and she carried a clutch in the same color. Her headpiece and heels were in a slightly darker blue.
CELEBRITIES
The Infatuation

Ham Yard Hotel

Cocktails, chicken schnitzel, coffee with clients, a courtyard with fireplaces. As you can probably tell, we’re big fans of alliteration but we’re also suckers for a hotel restaurant that’s smack bang in Soho and can pull off countless dining scenarios, easy peasy. Open from morning to night, this place really comes into its own for schmoozy client meetings or an afternoon tea experience that you definitely didn’t suggest because you once again forget your aunt’s birthday. The look is very much country manor class with a side of jazz hands and although the service can be a little hit or miss, it’s a great shout for breakfast meetings or a cocktail alongside some eclectic brasserie nibbles.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Nura

Nura is from the people behind Otis, an East Williamsburg restaurant where you can eat satisfying, vaguely Italian food. We like Otis, but it’s never as busy as it deserves to be—and maybe that’s why the owners decided to go big with Nura. This Mediterranean-leaning Greenpoint spot...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

HaSalon Miami

Despite making its Miami debut with one of the most spectacularly stupid unforced errors in recent memory, HaSalon is among the better options for a dinner that feels like a big, loud party—especially in South Beach. The Israeli restaurant has a sort of Jekyll/Hyde personality. Before 9pm, it functions...
MIAMI, FL
Glamour

Dakota Fanning’s Sheer Lace Slip Dress Is Basically a Nightgown

Dakota Fanning's take on the sheer dress trend is exactly what you’d expect from the actor: It’s feminine but not frilly, sexy but not scandalous. And yep, there are bows. The actor showed off the look at the premiere of Showtime’s The First Lady on April 14, arriving alongside costars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, all of whom play different first ladies throughout the decades. With the help of stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with Fanning’s younger sister Elle, Dakota chose a Rodarte black silk slip dress with a sheer lace cutout angling from the bust to the hip. To keep the look playful, she wore tiny black bows in her hair and accessorized with a chunky Beladora choker. She finished off the look with simple black heels and a flushed, natural makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Infatuation

Donaji

We always leave Donaji in a better mood than when we came in. The counter-service Oaxacan restaurant in the Mission has bright turquoise and pink walls, hanging papel picado, and leafy plants lining the space. Add mole-topped totopos and tender tamales to the equation and you might actually physically feel your serotonin levels rise. The sweet and richly spiced pollo con mole decorated with a zigzag of crema should absolutely be on your table. Two thick homemade tortillas come on the side, and the only downside is there aren’t more of them. If you’re not already feeling warm and fuzzy just by being in the colorful dining room and eating their fantastic food, the warm churro donut dipped in melty chocolate sauce will take care of that.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bibo Dani García

Bibo is a hot restaurant. Before you panic that we’ve finally succumbed to our urge to base an entire restaurant review around air conditioning, please know that we’re talking about the Paris Hilton school of hot. The MTV, low-slung belt, chihuahua-wielding cultural swan-song that is, ‘that’s hot’. It is a buzzing Andalusian restaurant to be capital-H Hot in, to do Hot things, to have Hot conversations over the DJ’s tunes, ideally in the company of at least four other people who carry an aura of Hot.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe Bao

Café Bao is a little King’s Cross spot from the iconic London mini-chain, Bao. Unlike their other spots, this place is less about a confit pork-packed sit-down meal and more about picking up some delicious sweet stuff wrapped up in equally delicious steamed dough. Think cute peach-shaped red bean white chocolate bao, molten seasonal specials, and our personal favourite, the salted egg custard sad face bao. If you’re more in the mood for savoury they’ve also got a short menu of their signature baos, as well as their fun take on a pizza slice, and a certified genius steamed dough sausage roll. The space is warm but still that distinctive brand of Bao cool, so it’ll work for a casual lunch or a quick coffee. On the flip side, grabbing a couple of the classic bao, some of the baked goods, and eating it down by the canal is one of the best lowkey date ideas going.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Marouch

Even if you just moved to LA, you’re probably aware of the sheer quantity of “Mediterranean-leaning” restaurants in this city—Levantine, Provençal, the ever-generic “coastal,” etc. The popularity makes sense; Mediterranean cuisine is centered around "locally-sourced" ingredients and is broadly considered “light”— catchphrases that make Angelenos rest easy in bed at night. But now that edamame hummus has suddenly become a menu mainstay, we’ve reached the saturation point.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy