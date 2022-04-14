Andrew Edmunds

The stairs of the India Club have seen a lot. Shoes have hurriedly walked up them and slowly descended from them for over 50 years. You may well get a little tingly feeling going up them before you enter the bustling dining room, and you’ll definitely get a little tingly feeling if you go via the bar. The legendary BYOB institution at 143 Strand was originally set up by the India League, post-independence, and has long been a base for the Asian community in London for work and play. With an always-satisfying £20 set menu involving bhajis, bhuna, butter chicken and more, plus a £7 lunch deal, the remit of the India Club is and always will be for everyone.

