A scout leader who took his group’s minibus to Ukraine’s border with Poland to help transport refugees to safety has described delays in issuing visas as “absolutely abhorrent”.Adam Hale-Sutton, of Little Melton near Norwich, Norfolk, said he travelled to the border the week that the war in Ukraine started, initially to deliver aid.The 43-year-old father of two boys, aged nine and 11, has taken a sabbatical from his job at restoration firm Belfor to volunteer.He estimates that, with the help of other volunteers and charities, he has helped 73 Ukrainian families, who made their way to the Polish border village...

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO