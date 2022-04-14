Lafayette Bus, Transit, Garbage & Recycling Schedules for Good Friday

Bernadette Lee

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that there will be not any transit service on Friday, April 15.

The Night Owl bus routes and the regular Daytime service along with paratransit services will not run on Good Friday.

Services will resume on Saturday, April 16.

Garbage and recycling services will run as usual on Good Friday.

If you end up with more garbage than usual following Easter Sunday, April 17, you will be able to place those items in a bag next to your garbage cans, and the bags will be picked up.

The compost facility will be closed on both Friday and Saturday, April 16.

Fun in the Sun South Louisiana Style

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk

5 Worst Lafayette Intersections