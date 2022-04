From near and far come the fine catches in this week's Big Ol' Fish. Share your great catches from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!. Oh geez. If KTVZ is going to do this sort of news (which I like), please teach your kids working there to know simple things like how to pronounce “Salmon”….Seriously?? I’m not really sure that was a Chinook Salmon caught out of the Prineville Res. And what is a Bull Rainbow Trout?

HOBBIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO