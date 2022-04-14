ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady Hosting “Van Gogh: Immersive Experience” Get Tickets Now!

By Chrissy
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming to the Capital Region this May. This is a 360-degree immersion into the paintings, sketches, and drawings of Vincent Van Gogh. It has toured the world and over two million people have viewed this amazing experience. Soon it will be our...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Two Van Gogh experiences are coming to CT. Here’s what to know.

Over the past couple of years, immersive Vincent van Gogh exhibitions have popped up all over the world. With competing companies — often having similar names — putting on different exhibits of the impressionist's work, art lovers may not know which experience to choose. In New York City,...
MUSEUMS
WSMV

Immersive Van Gogh experience reopens after Metro Codes stop-work order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The immersive exhibit showcasing the life and career of Vincent Van Gogh reopened on Friday afternoon after Metro officials forced it to shut down Thursday night. Metro Code representative Richel Albright told News4 Metro Codes issued a stop-work order for the Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Ridgefield...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Entertainment
WSMV

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit to open

News4 Investigates obtained startling video from inside Rosewood Youth Academy of teenagers attacking a supervisor on Saturday night. This afternoon will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cool with the slightest chance for a passing sprinkle or shower. Rain chance will remain at 20%. Thursday Afternoon News Update from News 4.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
103.9 The Breeze

New York History Comes Alive At These 11 Cool Historical Centers

While you are out and about doing a little "daytripping" this summer, stop in to the county historical society center where ever you are to learn the real story of each place. Every county has a historical society, they are all open to the public with tours an exhibits, and you never know what you will find when you get there.
POLITICS
Hypebae

ASICS Hosts Immersive Movement Experience to Uplift Berlin’s Inner-City Community

As part of its latest SportStyle campaign, ASICS looked to brighten the mood in Berlin with an immersive movement experience aptly titled “Uplift Berlin.”. Wanting to capture and celebrate the brand’s “Sound Mind, Sound Body” philosophy in one event, all of the visitors’ mental state was recorded on arrival. Held at the Julia Stoschek Collection gallery, the unique immersive experience was comprised of a series of activities. These included an abstract light installation, a performance by the FMKF collective as well as virtual reality movement training all purposefully crafted to stimulate the mind and improve wellness. The mental state of the guests was then noted on completion as a case study to reiterate the uplifting power of movement on the mind and body.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out New York

A secret 'Beauty and the Beast' immersive experience is coming to NY

Mark your calendars: an immersive experience inspired by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's iconic fairytale Beauty and the Beast is heading to New York. Here is what we know about it so far: the 90-minute program will kick off on August 31 and run through January 1, 2023. Each session will last about 90 minutes and early bird tickets, which are available for purchase now, cost $35 per person—a price that includes the "theatrical" portion of the affair and two bespoke cocktails. As for where, exactly, the experience will be: it's a secret.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Galleries#Immersion#The Armory Studios
Ultimate Prince

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Exhibit to Launch in Chicago

A new interactive exhibit titled Prince: The Immersive Experience is set to open in Chicago on June 9. Located at the Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile, the exhibit will feature a partial recreation of Paisley Park's famed Studio A, archival material from various eras of Prince's career such as clothing, guitars and photographs and a special 3-D representation of the iconic Purple Rain album cover.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
News 12

Arthur Avenue bakeries celebrate Easter with special treats

Pastry shops in the Bronx’s Little Italy are celebrating the extra boost in business the Easter holiday is giving them, especially after the challenges of the pandemic. “We usually do some stuff that we don’t make on any other holiday,” says Jerome Raguso, owner of Gino’s Pastry shop.
BRONX, NY
103.9 The Breeze

‘Pasta Perfection’ Star of Food Network Raves About Schenectady Landmark

Alton Brown delivered a spot-on review on his IG page after having some pasta and meatballs at MORE Perreca's Italian Kitchen, the legendary Schenctady spot. See it below!. Positive reviews can work as a driving force for customers in the restaurant industry, just like negative ones can be a detractor. Get enough 4 and 5-star reviews, and a place can rank as one of the very finest restaurants in the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy