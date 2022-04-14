ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler, TX

Wheeler Bass Club at Possum Kingdom

By Submitted
thepampanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheeler Bass Club recently traveled to Possum Kingdom for a tournament. Here are the following winners:. First place with five fish and 20.41 pounds on Day One and four fish and 14.88 pounds...

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Largemouth Bass Bite Happening

The back bay and tidal river striped bass bite is getting stronger by the day, with a brief hiccup here and there. However, there is another bass bite percolating in South Jersey, this being the largemouth kind. Inevitably warming water temperatures in the shallows have the bass in their pre-spawn searching and feeding modes. Baitfish (sunnies, shiners, minnows, and in some places, gizzard shad) have been moving in close and frogs are getting active. The largemouths are responding accordingly, and while the action is at May and June primetime levels, it certainly warrants effort.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Wheeler, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy