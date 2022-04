The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal is offering week long summer camps for students entering grades 2-12 for the 30th consecutive summer. The summer camps at Kopernik will offer hands-on, high-tech classes on science, tech, engineering, and math. Sponsored by the Link Foundation, all of the summer camps are in memory of inventor/explorer Edwin A. Link.

VESTAL, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO