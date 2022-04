I recently had the opportunity to speak with Richard Garriott about his new MMO project, Effigy. Garriott comes into this project with an incredible RPG legacy, and one that is perhaps a little under-appreciated in the contemporary scene. Akalabeth, his first game, wasn't intended for commercial release, but he was persuaded to sell it by an enthusiastic store owner, and it became arguably the first videogame RPG. Ultima, its successor, was equally foundational for early RPGs, and in the 1990s, Ultima Online was one of the MMOs that set a direction of travel for the entire genre.

