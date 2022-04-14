ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Praised for Handling of Sex Tape Drama in 'The Kardashians'

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian is being praised by fans for her handling of a new sex tape drama in her new reality show.

The Kardashians on Hulu has arrived and the very first episode saw Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape come back to haunt her, prompting the reality TV star to pledge to "burn them all to the f****** ground."

In the premiere of the family's new show, Kardashian is seen crying after it is revealed that her 6-year-old son Saint stumbled upon a joke about her ex-boyfriend and Ray J's sex tape while playing the game platform Roblox online.

"The last thing I want as a mom is my past to be brought up 20 years later," Kardashian said in the episode confessional. "This is really embarrassing and I need to deal with it. Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQLrm_0f8weW2f00
"The Kardashians" on Hulu has arrived and the very first episode saw Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape come back to haunt her. Getty Images/Hulu

The episode showed a distressed Kardashian calling her lawyer and insisting that she will not endure another sex tape scandal.

"I'll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point," Kardashian said over the phone to her lawyer Marty Singer in the episode.

"I don't want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can't go through this again. This was like 20 years ago," she continued. "I'm not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time... I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

Speaking to her sister Khloé, Kardashian said: "We're suing them if it's a game with my name and my picture."

Later, in an episode confessional, Kardashian explained that the pop up was a "click-bait" link that advertised "super inappropriate" footage of the sex tape.

She also called her estranged husband Kanye West over the situation.

"Saint was on Roblox yesterday, and a f****** thing popped up and he started laughing," she cries in the episode.

"It was a picture of my cry face and it was a game someone made on Roblox. I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Thank God he can't read yet," she continued, holding back tears.

"Over my dead body is this s*** going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me. I just want it gone."

Later on, Kardashian told viewers in a confessional: "The one thing that got me more calm about it was when I was crying, Kanye was like, 'listen, you have the power, nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are.'"

Fans of the Skims founder have celebrated her handling of the situation on social media.

"I love seeing @KimKardashian stand in her power with the Roblox sex tape scandal, refusing to allow herself and her brand to be shamed or clouted off," reads one tweet.

Another added: "Kim Kardashian telling Roblox, a 23 billion dollar company, she has all the time, money, and resources to burn them to the fu***ng ground may end up being the greatest feminist quote of the century #TheKardashians."

Newsweek has contacted Roblox for comment.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

