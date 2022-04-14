ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne Haskins

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

On April 12, 2022 Ohio State fans, students, and football players gathered outside The Shoe to remember former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins.  Haskins passed away after being hit by a truck in Florida on Saturday, April 9th.

Fans lit candles and left memorabilia at the Rotunda at The Shoe, music was played and kind words were shared.

Haskins will remain in the hearts of Buckeyes forever.  See pictures below from the emotional tribute.

1. Fans and students attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium

Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Fans and students attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,student,large group of people,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,human interest,fan – enthusiast,columbus – ohio,candlelight,ohio state university,ohio stadium,dwayne haskins

2. Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris Fields

Source:Getty

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Former wide receiver Chris Fields of the Ohio State Buckeyes reads personal thoughts during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,ohio,sunglasses,reading,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,human interest,former,columbus – ohio,candlelight,ncaa,wide,ohio state buckeyes,ohio state university,ohio stadium,wide receiver – athlete,dwayne haskins

3. Ohio State Running back Master Teague III speaks at the vigil

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Running back Master Teague III of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to fans and students during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,sport,talking,ohio,student,large group of people,american football – sport,running back,nfl,stadium,human interest,fan – enthusiast,columbus – ohio,candlelight,ncaa,ohio state buckeyes,ohio state university,ohio stadium,dwayne haskins

4. Ohio State student William Adam Whitman plays Carmen

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Ohio State student William Adam Whitman plays Carmen Ohio during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,topix,sport,ohio,medium group of people,student,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,human interest,sports activity,columbus – ohio,candlelight,ohio state university,ohio stadium,dwayne haskins

5. Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: Flowers, lit candles and messages are left outside Ohio Stadium during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,flower,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,human interest,message,columbus – ohio,candle,candlelight,ohio state university,ohio stadium,dwayne haskins

6. A fan has a quiet moment during the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: A fan attends a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,one person,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,rear view,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,human interest,fan – enthusiast,columbus – ohio,candlelight,ohio state university,ohio stadium,dwayne haskins

7. A fan has a quiet moment at the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: A fan reacts during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,one person,horizontal,usa,topix,sport,ohio,facial expression,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,human interest,obscured face,fan – enthusiast,columbus – ohio,candlelight,bestpix,ohio state university,ohio stadium,dwayne haskins

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: A fan attends a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,one person,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,rear view,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,human interest,fan – enthusiast,columbus – ohio,candlelight,ohio state university,ohio stadium,dwayne haskins

