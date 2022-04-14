On April 12, 2022 Ohio State fans, students, and football players gathered outside The Shoe to remember former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. Haskins passed away after being hit by a truck in Florida on Saturday, April 9th.

Fans lit candles and left memorabilia at the Rotunda at The Shoe, music was played and kind words were shared.

Haskins will remain in the hearts of Buckeyes forever. See pictures below from the emotional tribute.

1. Fans and students attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium

2. Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris Fields

3. Ohio State Running back Master Teague III speaks at the vigil

4. Ohio State student William Adam Whitman plays Carmen

5. Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

6. A fan has a quiet moment during the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

7. A fan has a quiet moment at the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

8. Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne Haskins

