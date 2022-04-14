Fans pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at the Shoe



According to NBC4i, Ohio State University fans showed their outpouring love and support for Dwayne Haskins Saturday by stopping by Ohio Stadium.

Haskins, 24, died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway in South Florida.

At the rotunda of the Horseshoe, two #7 jerseys, both in scarlet and in white, hung from the entrance gate in remembrance of the former Buckeye quarterback.

Fans also left flowers, a mini Buckeye helmet, and a sign reading, “Rest in peace, Dwayne Haskins, Number 7. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye. Thank you.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

