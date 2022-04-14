ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Fans pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at the Shoe

By Nia Noelle
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNcuo_0f8weNLM00


According to NBC4i, Ohio State University fans showed their outpouring love and support for Dwayne Haskins Saturday by stopping by Ohio Stadium.

Haskins, 24, died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway in South Florida.

At the rotunda of the Horseshoe, two #7 jerseys, both in scarlet and in white, hung from the entrance gate in remembrance of the former Buckeye quarterback.

Fans also left flowers, a mini Buckeye helmet, and a sign reading, “Rest in peace, Dwayne Haskins, Number 7. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye. Thank you.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

