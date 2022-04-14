The 7 K-Dramas to Watch If You Love Netflix Hit 'Business Proposal'
Looking for more Korean series like "Business Proposal"? Here are some other addictive Korean romantic comedies to...www.newsweek.com
Looking for more Korean series like "Business Proposal"? Here are some other addictive Korean romantic comedies to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0