ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The 7 K-Dramas to Watch If You Love Netflix Hit 'Business Proposal'

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for more Korean series like "Business Proposal"? Here are some other addictive Korean romantic comedies to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
Parade

Fans of Bridgerton Will Love These Gifts Inspired By the Netflix Hit Series

Dearest readers, the long wait for season two of Bridgerton is almost over (March 25 on Netflix). Narrated by unseen gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (the wonderful Julie Andrews), the Regency-era drama charmed the world with its inclusive casting, soapy debutante gossip, high-society escapades and steamy scenes, suitors and scandals. Here’s something to help fans of Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton family and their nouveau-riche neighbors, the Featheringtons, embrace the lavish “Bridgerton aesthetic” while we wait.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Watch the first official trailer for Netflix’s latest K-drama ‘My Liberation Notes’

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for its latest K-drama series, My Liberation Notes. In the brand-new trailer, the characters are seen grappling with their personal struggles. Mr. Gu (D.P.’s Son Seok-goo) is seen walking into a room filled with empty soju bottles as Yeom Mi-jung (Arthdal Chronicles’ Kim Ji-won) asks: “Why do you drink every day? Do you want something to do other than drinking?”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Kim Soo Hyun
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Song Hye Kyo
Person
Choi Ji Woo
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Squid Game#Business Proposal#Korean#Non English
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
MOVIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
882K+
Followers
89K+
Post
802M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy