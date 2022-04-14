Today's 'Wordle' Answer—How To Solve #299, Thursday, April 14 Word Puzzle

"The streaming service is reminding us why the traditional TV model—including not only stellar opening credits, but a weekly release schedule—should be embraced and not bypassed, thanks to the critical and fan success of offerings like Severance, Pachinko, and Slow Horses," says Emma Fraser. "The streamer is only in its infancy, but it isn’t afraid of incorporating old methods. In fact, at a time that can sometimes seem like a streaming apocalypse, Apple TV+’s recently flawless—or, at the very least, attention-getting —slate of series, combined with these traditional elements of release, are making a case for it to rank at the top of the list of many (many) streaming services. Or, perhaps more realistically, near it."

