Sergio Garcia once seemed like he might be a legitimate rival to Tiger Woods, like he might actually snatch a title or two off golf's biggest superstar. It didn't happen that way, and the more Sergio fell short, the more irritated ... and irritating ... he got. This beef included a lot of whining, some fun final rounds of golf, and one very spicy Tweety Bird reference, but then Garcia took it way too far. Directed and edited by Charlotte Atkinson Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO