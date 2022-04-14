How To Be Single

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn entire generation grew up with songs on the radio that basically were cautionary tales about being single. 1968 brought us “One is the Loneliest Number.” 1971 gave us “Alone Again (Naturally).” And "All By Myself” charted in...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 2

Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Outer Range’: Cast, Release Date, How To Watch Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Online

The untamable wilderness collides with an unfathomable mystery in the intriguing new Prime Video thriller Outer Range. Debuting Friday, April 15 on Amazon, the series follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Embroiled in a fight for his land and family, Royal is coping with the disappearance of a loved one as well as the arrival of a mysterious black void in his pasture. Also starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, and Schitt’s Creek standout Noah Reid, the first two episodes debut Friday, April 15 on Prime Video, with two new installments premiering weekly on the streamer (more on that below).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The White Men Can’t Jump Remake Has Found The Actor To Play Wesley Snipes’ Role

Back in 1992, Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes (respectively best known at the time for Cheers and Major League) crossed paths for the sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump. The Ron Shelton-feature was both a critical and commercial success, and three decades later, a White Men Can’t Jump remake is being put together. Back in March, it was announced that Jack Harlow will play the Harrelson role in the White Men Can’t Jump remake, and now we’ve received word on who will be filling the Snipes role in the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Be Single
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
TV SHOWS
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Dub Release Date: When Will it be Dubbed in English?

After Spy x Family has been added to the Spring anime 2022 collection, anime fans have been anticipating the release date of the series. Various questions have been asked online, like how many episodes will Spy x Family have? In this article, we will answer if Spy x Family will be dubbed in English or not.
COMICS
TheWrap

Higher Ground Boards Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’

Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, has joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” the film adaptation to the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the company announced on Thursday. Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” will both write the...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
MOVIES
SFGate

HBO Max Adds a Shuffle Button — but It’s Not Like the One on Netflix

In the mood to watch “South Park” or “Friends” — but you just want to see a random episode? HBO Max now has you covered. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max this week introduced a new “shuffle” button, a highly requested feature that gives users the option to play back a random episode of a curated selection of series on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

IMDb TV Announces Name Change to Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee. Get comfortable with that name, because it’s the new name for IMDb TV. Amazon Studios announced today that their free, ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV, which launched two years ago, will undergo a rebrand and beginning April 27 they will be known as Amazon Freevee. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are,” says Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee, “an easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.” The service is currently only available in the U.S. and the U.K. but will be expanding into Germany as well this year.
BUSINESS
CNET

Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in April 2022

It's hard to describe any new month as "quiet" for Prime Video, but April does feel a little soft -- particularly when it comes to Amazon Originals. Thankfully, Amazon is doing what Amazon does, and dropping a ridiculous amount of classic movies on the first day of the month. So if you've ever felt like rewatching Raging Bull or Rushmore or Fargo or District 9, now is your chance.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

