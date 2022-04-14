How To Be Single

Amazon Freevee. Get comfortable with that name, because it’s the new name for IMDb TV. Amazon Studios announced today that their free, ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV, which launched two years ago, will undergo a rebrand and beginning April 27 they will be known as Amazon Freevee. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are,” says Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee, “an easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.” The service is currently only available in the U.S. and the U.K. but will be expanding into Germany as well this year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO