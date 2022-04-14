ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The federal transportation mask mandate has been extended

By Pien Huang
KUCB
 3 days ago

Air travelers and commuters will have to keep their faces covered a little bit longer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending the mask mandate for public transportation. Instead of expiring next week, it continues through May 3. NPR's Pien Huang reports. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Masks are...

www.kucb.org

CNET

Airplane Mask Mandate Extended to April 18: What You Need to Know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, the Transportation Security Administration recently decided to extend the requirements for masks on public transportation -- including airplanes -- until April 18. The federal transportation mask mandate went into effect on Feb. 1, 2021 and has been extended several times in the past year.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
KUCB

Spike in inflation presents further challenges for the Biden administration

Consumer prices in March jumped by 8.5% from a year ago. That is the highest inflation rate since December of 1981 and presents further economic and political challenges for the Biden administration. The war in Ukraine has led to a spike in global energy prices, and in response, President Biden says the U.S. will be releasing a million barrels of oil per day from U.S. reserves for the next six months. Yesterday, Biden unveiled plans to waive restrictions on a blend of higher ethanol gas, which he says is about 10 cents a gallon cheaper. But as Americans feel the pinch beyond the pump, what else should be done? We're joined by Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council and the president's top economic adviser. So right off the bat, I mean, inflation is hitting all of us - how fast can you provide relief for consumers?
BUSINESS
KUCB

The ivory-billed woodpecker is not extinct, researchers claim

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The ivory-billed woodpecker seemed to disappear in the 1940s. The government declared it extinct, but researchers spent three years combing Louisiana's swampy woods with drones, cameras and audio recorders. They've got grainy photos and eyewitness accounts. And the team, led by the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, tells The Guardian the ivory-billed woodpecker is alive and pecking. To make it official, though, the evidence will need to be impeccable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
LOUISIANA STATE
KUCB

We meet one of the first Ukrainian families to arrive in the U.S.

More than 4 1/2 million Ukrainians are now refugees. Most have fled the fighting to neighboring European countries. President Biden has pledged the U.S. will welcome a hundred thousand Ukrainian refugees. So far, though, only about 500 have navigated the long journey and the paperwork and arrived in America. Over the weekend, I met a Ukrainian family that made the trek.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
KUCB

Newscast: 04/14/22

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is opening up tens of millions of dollars in loans to six Western Alaska nonprofits; supporters of mariculture in Alaska are working to build a $100 million industry out of shellfish and seaweed over the next two decades; and state lawmakers are looking at extending and expanding a tax credit for shoreside seafood processors in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Cost of College the Year You Were Born

The annual cost of attending a four-year private institution in the United States reached $51,690 last year, more than double what it was less than two decades ago. For many Americans, a college degree is often regarded as a measure of success, yet a postsecondary education has become cost-prohibitive for many young people, even when […]
COLLEGES
Alissa Rose

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE

