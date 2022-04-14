ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes: David Cronenberg, Claire Denis and George Miller Join ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun’ in 2022 Lineup

By Peter Debruge and Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvG1j_0f8wXKnY00

Click here to read the full article.

During the pandemic, no major film festival was all shook up more than Cannes, forced to cancel the 2019 event and shifting dates to mid-summer for an overstocked comeback event the following year. Now, this all-important showcase for global art cinema looks to be finding its feet again, thanks to a diverse lineup that includes everything from Baz Luhrmann’s “ Elvis ” to the directorial debut of his granddaughter, Riley Keough, whose “Beast” (co-directed by Gina Gammell) is set on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Sounding optimistic at the press conference on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, artistic director Thierry Frémaux announced new films from George Miller (“Three Thousand Years of Longing”), David Cronenberg (“Crimes of the Future”), Kelly Reichardt (”Showing Up”) and James Gray (“Armageddon Time”) in the official selection.

Accompanied by outgoing festival president Pierre Lescure, Frémaux announced the opening film, Michel Hazanvicius’ “Final Cut,” which had originally been selected for Sundance, but was pulled after that festival went virtual amid a mid-January surge of the Omicron variant. (The year before the pandemic, Cannes opened with another zombie comedy, Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.”)

Frémaux also confirmed the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” alongside a tribute to Tom Cruise, on the second day of the festival, which is scheduled to take place again in person from May 17-28. Joining “Elvis” in celebrating 20th-century rock legends are two music-focused features: Ethan Coen’s out-of-competition doc “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” and “Moonage Daydream,” a montage-driven midnight-movie tribute to David Bowie from Brett Morgen in the vein of his Kurt Cobain film.

The competition lineup includes new work from several returning Palme d’Or winners: Ruben Östlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness,” Japanese helmer Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Korea-set “Broker,” Romanian director Cristian Mungiu’s politically charged “RMN” and Belgian duo the Dardenne brothers’ immigrant-focused “Tori and Lokita.”

Last year, as a way of (prematurely) celebrating the end of the pandemic, the official lineup swelled to 80 titles, whereas just 49 were announced at the press conference — though Frémaux indicated that a few more would follow next week. Additions are likely to include more films by women, possibly even some from Africa. During the presser, Fremaux suggested it had been a challenging year for the selection committee due to the large number of films selected – above 2,200 films — and the fact that many came in very late. He said the level of movies submitted used to always be below 2,000 titles before the pandemic.

Although the pandemic isn’t over and many countries are currently undergoing a spike in infections, Fremaux said “the world cinema landscape is starting to get back in shape and this year marks a return to a quasi normality.”

Fremaux also pointed out the jury will be announced after the Official Selection and not the other way around as in previous years. He suggested the delay in assembling the jury was due to talent availability.

“These days, artists are working for the film industry but not only,” Frémaux said. “They are also working on other formats and it’s interesting to see (…) the industry bouncing back.”

The latest industry chatter are suggests that two-time Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has been approached to preside over the jury. Penelope Cruz, who was previously being discussed as a potential jury president, is expected to hit the Croisette for “L’Immensita” which is could be a late addition to the competition.

Cannes has been criticized in recent years for not recognizing and boosting female talent, falling egregiously short of its gender-parity pledge with the advocacy org 5050×2020 (which is now aptly called 50:50 Future). This year’s lineup includes just three films in competition by women : In addition to Reichardt, French directors Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (“Forever Young”) and fresh-from-Berlin Claire Denis (“Stars at Noon”) stand a shot at the Palme. It’s worth noting that women won the top prize at all the major festivals in the last year — Cannes (“Titane”), Venice (”Happening” and “Power of the Dog”), Toronto (“Yuni”), Berlin (“Alcarràs” and “Both Sides of the Blade”) and Sundance (”The Nanny”) — suggesting that the Palme could well go to one of these three.

There are no first features in competition this year, although Camera d’Or winner Lukas Dhont (“Girl”) will screen his second feature, “Close,” alongside 83-year-old veteran Jerzy Skolimowski (“Deep End”), whose film “Eo” focuses on a donkey. Two Ukrainian filmmakers, Sergei Loznitsa (“The Natural History of Destruction”) and Maksim Nakonechnyi (“Butterfly Vision”), have been invited, along with one Russian, dissident director Kirill Serebrennikov, in competition with “Tchaïkovski’s Wife.”

Besides the anticipated North American films in the out-of-competition lineup, there are also a few stars-packed French movies in the mix, including Cedric Jimenez’s “November” with Jean Dujardin, Anais Demoustier and Sandrine Kimberlain, and Nicolas Bedos’s “Masquerade” with Isabelle Adjani and Pierre Niney. Jimenez and Bedos previously presented “The Stronghold” and “La Belle Epoque,” respectively, in the out-of-competition section.

2022 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

COMPETITION

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray (U.S.)

“Boy From Heaven,” Tarik Saleh (Sweden)

“Broker,” Kore-eda Hirokazu (Japan)

“Brother and Sister” OR “Frère et Sœur,” Arnaud Desplechin (France)

“Close,” Lucas Dhont (Belgium)

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg (Canada)

“Decision to Leave” OR “Haeojil Gyeolsim,” Park Chan-Wook (S. Korea)

“Eo” OR “Hi-Han,” Jerzy Skolimowski (Poland)

“Forever Young” OR “Les Amandiers,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (France)

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi (Iran)

“Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustaee (Iran)

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone (Italy)

“RMN,” Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt (U.S.)

“Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis (France)

“Tchaïkovski’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund (Sweden)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“All the People I’ll Never Be” OR “Retour à Séoul,” Davy Chou (Cambodia)

“Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell (U.S.)

“Burning Days,” Emin Alper (Turkey)

“Butterfly Vision,” Maksim Nakonechnyi (Ukraine)

“Corsage,” Marie Kruetzer (Austria)

“Domingo and the Mist,” Ariel Escalante Meza (Costa Rica)

“Godland,” Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland)

“Joyland,” Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)

“Metronom,” Alexandru Belc (Romania)

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie (Japan)

“Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron (France)

“Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli (Norway)

“The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smocynska (Poland)

“The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright (Australia)

“The Worst” OR “Les Pires,” Lise Akora and Romane Gueret (France)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann (U.S.-Australia)

“Final Cut” OR “Z (Comme Z),” Michel Hazanvicius (France) — OPENER

“Mascarade,” Nicolas Bedos (France)

“November,” Cédric Jimenez (France)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller (Australia)

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski (U.S.)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Fumer fait tousser,” Quentin Dupieux (France)

“Hunt,” Lee Jung-Jae (S. Korea)

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen (U.S.)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen (India)

“The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen (U.S.)

CANNES PREMIERE

“Dodo,” Panos H. Koutras (Greece)

“Irma Vep,” Olivier Assayas (France)

“Nightfall,” Marco Bellocchio (Italy)

“Nos Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb (France)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cannes Competition Lineup Only Has Three Films From Female Directors, Falling Short of Gender Parity Goals

Click here to read the full article. This year’s crop of filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival does not represent a new benchmark in terms of gender diversity. Since becoming the first international festival to sign a gender parity pledge in 2018, Cannes has failed to make substantial progress in ramping up the representation of female directors in competition, which remains dominated by male directors. Cannes director Thierry Fremaux told Variety last week that he was aiming to “hopefully” have a “stronger presence of female directors” in 2022. But so far, it’s not looking like he’s achieved that goal. At this point, there...
MOVIES
Variety

Prince William, Adam McKay Join Cate Blanchett’s ‘Climate of Change’ Podcast – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. PODCASTS Prince Harry isn’t the only British royal getting into podcasting. His older brother Prince William has recorded an episode of Cate Blanchett‘s environmental podcast “Climate of Change.” “Nightmare Alley” star Blanchett hosts the series alongside environmental advocate Danny Kennedy. Prince William appears in the second episode of the six-part series, which is out Thursday, to talk about his awards program the Earthshot Prize, which encourages innovate ideas to tackle climate change and sustainability. An extended cut of the episode is available on YouTube. Also appearing in the series are writer/director Adam McKay, who directed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Colson Baker and Mod Sun’s Stoner Comedy ‘Good Mourning’ Sets May Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Good Mourning,” the feature-length directorial debut of pop-punk musicians Colson Baker (better known as his stage name Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, has set its U.S. theatrical and TVOD release for May 20. Billed as a stoner comedy, “Good Mourning” stars Baker and Sun, with a cameo from Megan Fox. Baker plays movie star London Ransom, whose world is turned upside down when he receives a break up text from the love of his life on the day of the most important meeting of his career. “Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Burning Questions: Thierry Fremaux on Russian Boycott, Women Directors and Netflix

Click here to read the full article. A few hours after unveiling Cannes Film Festival’s 2022 Official Selection on the Champs Elysees, artistic director Thierry Fremaux sat down with Variety to discuss the festival’s drive to not give in to calls for a cultural boycott of Russian films and filmmakers, efforts to have more female directors in competition, discussions to bring back streamers in a near future and what those rumors about David Lynch in the lineup were about. The all-star competition lineup of this upcoming 75th edition boasts no less than four Palme d’Or winning directors, including Japanese master...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
David Bowie
Person
Jerzy Skolimowski
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Ethan Coen
Person
Thierry Frémaux
Person
George Miller
Person
Elvis
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Thomas M. Wright
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Brett Morgen
Variety

Voltage Pictures Taps Alexandra Cocean For EVP International Sales and Distribution Role

Click here to read the full article. Alexandra Cocean has been appointed EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage Pictures. As part of the move, Cocean will join the company’s international sales exec team, reporting to Voltage Pictures’ president and COO Jonathan Deckter. Cocean moves back in-house after acting as international sales consultant for Blue Fox Entertainment, Myriad Pictures and Solstice Studios. She previously served as EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage from 2016-19, where she looked after sales for Asia, Australia, Africa and Eastern Europe, including Israel, Greece, Turkey. Before her stint at Voltage she worked at Lightning Entertainment, serving...
BUSINESS
Variety

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Didn’t Watch His Docuseries ‘They Call Me Magic’ Until Its LA Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. and his family — wife Cookie, daughter Elisa and sons Andre and EJ — were joined by a star-studded roster of celebrities and professional athletes as they attended the premiere of “They Call Me Magic” at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood on Thursday night. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, the four-part Apple TV+ docuseries explores the personal and professional life of the basketball legend, as well as his lasting cultural impact, through a series of interviews with Johnson and his family, friends and fellow athletes. Johnson’s life and rise to basketball glory...
NBA
Variety

Liz Sheridan, Jerry’s Mom on ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Liz Sheridan, the actor best know for her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s mother Helen in the classic sitcom “Seinfeld,” died on Friday, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 93. Seinfeld reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.” Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#The Champs Lys Es#Omicron
Variety

Sammy Davis Jr. Series From Lee Daniels Ordered at Hulu, Elijah Kelley to Star

Click here to read the full article. Lee Daniels’ long-gestating Sammy Davis Jr. biographical series has been ordered at Hulu, with Elijah Kelley set to play the lead role. The untitled series has received an eight-episode order at the streamer. Based on the book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,” the series is described as an exploration of Davis’ life through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black community. Davis rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anitta Wows Coachella With Wild, Sexy Set Starring Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Lots of Booty

Click here to read the full article. Brazilian singer Anitta has been a superstar in Latin America for years but is only now making a concerted move on the U.S. — and that move got a big exclamation mark with her elaborate, wide-ranging and eye-poppingly sexy performance at the Coachella festival on Friday night. .@Anitta performs on the Coachella Stage during #Coachell Weekend 1. #ANICHELLA #anitta #SnoopDogg #saweetie @Anitta @SnoopDogg @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/dTZSLMf0ES — Jennifer Maher 📸 @ Coachella 2022 (@JCMaherPhoto) April 16, 2022 Musically, the 45-minute set featured a mind-boggling mixture of genres, emphasizing the Brazilian and Latin music that rose her to stardom,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s ‘Man From Toronto’ Heads to Netflix From Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s action comedy “The Man From Toronto” is headed to Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The Sony Pictures production, originally dated for an August theatrical release, has sold in a worldwide rights deal to the streamer in all territories, barring China. The transfer falls under the exclusive first-look deal Sony signed with Netflix last year, on the heels of its notable windowing agreement with the tech giant in 2021. The film revolves around a case of a mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto” (Harrelson),...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Variety

Molly Shannon’s Memoir ‘Hello Molly’ Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. No one can stop talking about Molly Shannon’s new memoir. In “Hello Molly,” already a #1 bestseller on Amazon, the celebrated actor and comedian brings her vulnerability, wit and empathetic comedy to the page, opening up about the tragic experience of losing her mom at the age of four before finding a gift for entertaining that blossomed into an illustrious career. Shannon’s book follows a long list of best-selling celebrity memoirs that have come out...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Legends Steve Martin and Martin Short Top Stacked Category

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjuring Franchise-Low Opening Weekend

Click here to read the full article. While the domestic box office is showing signs of life after an age of COVID lockdowns, it seems that not every film franchise is being buoyed by a return of theatergoers. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner Bros.’ latest entry in its prequel series to the “Harry Potter” franchise, is off to a somewhat rocky start, projected to land a record low debut for a Wizarding World film. The third “Fantastic Beasts” earned $20.1 million on Friday and Thursday night previews from 4,753 North American locations, which marks the lowest opening day figure...
MOVIES
Variety

Billie Eilish Joins the Simpsons in ‘When Billie Met Lisa’ Short For Disney Plus

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday morning Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share that she and her brother, Finneas, will be appearing alongside “The Simpsons” family in the upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa” for Disney Plus. The short premieres on Friday, April 22 and follows Lisa Simpson on her search for a quiet place to practice saxophone when she is suddenly discovered by Billie and Finneas. The musical siblings then invite Lisa over to Billie’s studio for a special jam session. The premiere for Billie’s “The Simpsons” episode coincides with the young superstar’s Coachella performances, where...
TV SERIES
Variety

Swedish House Mafia Talks Catalog Sale, Coachella Set With the Weeknd and First Album: ‘It’s More Than a Business, It’s Life’

Click here to read the full article. Incredibly, some 15 years after Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso were dubbed “Swedish House Mafia” by fans during a performance at the Winter Music Conference, the trio is finally releasing its first album. “Paradise Again,” which drops today on Republic Records, is getting an extra boost its first week out, when the DJs-turned-artists take the stage at the Coachella festival in Indio, Calif. for the Sunday headlining set, joined by the Weeknd. (They head out on tour later this summer.) Over the course of its 17 tracks, “Paradise Again” tells the story of the...
INDIO, CA
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Opens to $6 Million in Thursday Previews

Click here to read the full article. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the latest attempt to expand J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world beyond Harry Potter, earned a respectable $6 million from Thursday previews. The production is on track to bring in more than $40 million in its opening weekend, which would be the weakest start for a Potter-adjacent movie. 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” launched to $74 million in North America, while the 2018 follow-up “The Crimes of Grindelwald” bowed to $62 million. The first of those films earned $8.7 million in Thursday previews, while its followup grossed...
MOVIES
Variety

Dominique Fishback to Star in Donald Glover, Janine Nabers Series at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback has been cast in the lead role of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ upcoming Amazon series. Plot details for the show are being kept under wraps, though it has previously been reported that it will focus on a “Beyonce-like figure,” presumably played by Fishback. Glover had previously spoken to Variety about the project during the “Atlanta” premiere red carpet, which can be seen below. Fishback will produce in addition to starring. Fishback has been on a hot streak of late, currently starring in the Apple series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hybrid Documentary ‘Like an Island’ Wins Top Award at Visions du Réel

Click here to read the full article. “Like an Island” (“L’îlot”), a hybrid documentary fable tinged with magical realism by Swiss director Tizian Büchi, has won the Grand Jury Prize at international documentary film festival Visions du Réel in Nyon, Switzerland. The debut feature had its world premiere at the festival, bearing testimony to the event’s reputation as a launchpad for new talent and its tradition for hybrid fiction-reality films. A total of seven first features are among the winners. It is the first time since 2013 that a Swiss film has picked up the festival’s top prize. “A small urban...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy