Rapid City, SD

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting...

School closures for Tuesday, April 12th ahead of snow storm

NEW CLOSURES: The following schools have also closed down for Tuesday:. All extracurricular activities are also canceled. Lockwood Schools says the Boys and Girls Club will also be closed tomorrow. School is expected to resume for each district on Wednesday, April 13th. UPDATE: Elysian School District has closed schools for...
Winter weather shutting down some highways in southeast Montana, Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. - Extreme winter weather conditions are shutting down some sections of highways and interstates in southeast Montana and Wyoming. The following are the current road closures from the Montana Department of Transportation as of 4:00 pm Tuesday:. I-90 - Mile Marker 383. BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT. WB...
WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 747 FPUS53 KUNR 231547. .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds. 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
South Dakota State
Wyoming State
Wind Advisory issued for Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Rapid City area and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Red Lodge Mountain receives 30 inches of snow, keeping crews busy

RED LODGE, Mont- Red Lodge Mountain saw 27 inches of snow fall overnight and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said by the time lifts began spinning at 9:15, they had received another three inches. "The grooming crew was helping get lift...
RED LODGE, MT

