Columbia, SC

Clyburn Invites South Carolina Gamecocks To White House

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Columbia, SC) -- U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn is inviting the South Carolina Gamecocks to...

POLITICO Playbook: The left gears up to take on Manchin again

Democrats and advocates for the care economy are girding for another uphill fight over spending for child care and pre-kindergarten. A letter being circulated by Rep. KATHERINE CLARK (D-Mass.) and Sens. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-Mass.) and TINA SMITH (D-Minn.) and obtained by Playbook will call on President JOE BIDEN to push a reconciliation bill “that lowers the cost of child care for families, expands access to pre-K, and invests in the early childhood workforce and infrastructure.”
Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
Georgia Officials Approve Confederate Memorial Day

An annual Confederate Memorial Day event managed to get approved at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia by park officials that claim the gathering is a "small and respectful" yearly tradition to honor Confederate Civil War leaders Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson, and Robert E. Lee.
Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
Congressional candidate Greg Raths' website copied from Lindsey Graham's campaign site nearly word-for-word

The campaign website for California House GOP candidate Greg Raths, who's running against Rep. Young Kim in a primary, appears to copy nearly word-for-word several passages from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's campaign website. "Lower taxes. Less regulation. A smaller, smarter, more efficient government. Those are the values and priorities...
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel mulls making bid for record fourth term steering GOP

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel may seek what would be a modern-day record fourth term steering the GOP’s national committee. Multiple Republican sources attending the RNC’s spring training gathering in Memphis, Tennessee, confirm to Fox News that McDaniel told the 168 committee members at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that she’s mulling running for another term in January, if the party fares well in November’s midterm elections.
