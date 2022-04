"Clients keep telling me, 'We've been waiting, and we are so ready to travel,'" says Jessica Griscavage, the founder of McClean, Virginia–based Runway Travel Company. Lately, she's spent much of her time crafting super-adventures, because families booking with a specialist are looking to go big. According to a study conducted last summer by the Family Travel Association and New York University, around 65 percent of parents are now considering an advisor-crafted family vacation. Contrast that with just 17 percent of parents who booked with an agent in recent years.

