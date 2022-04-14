ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

California woman fatally shot by police was victim of 'shocking' excessive force, lawyer says

By Tim Stelloh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers for the family of a California grandmother fatally shot by authorities accused police of excessive force Wednesday, saying that even though she backed her car into a law enforcement vehicle, she was unarmed and never threatened officers. Tracy Gaeta, 54, died after a K-9 officer in Stockton fired...

Comments / 2

Christopher Cottrell
1d ago

a vehicle driven at officers is "assault with a deadly weapon" regardless of her intent and EVERYONE knows this ...I'm sorry she got shot and she made the officers shoot her by her actions

Reply(1)
3
