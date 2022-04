Guitar players are always searching for the perfect sound, kind of like radio. RASCOE: And when it comes to amplifiers, valve amps rank above all others. Those are the types Peter Frampton used to record the iconic album "Frampton Comes Alive" in 1975, and he still uses them. Valve amps are electric amplifiers that employ vacuum tubes. And bad news for guitar fiends - there's a problem with the valve amp supply chain. Randall Ball is a musician and the owner of Ball Amplification in Kerneysville, W.Va., and he joins us now to explain. Thanks so much for joining us.

