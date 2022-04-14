ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Air Force Offering Bonus

By Michele Silva
b975.com
 3 days ago

The Air Force is trying to recruit more people. Recruiters are...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force tries to develop more agile mindset

It made for an unusual exercise at Langley Air Force Base. A group of intelligence specialists were handed some new communications gear and directed to set up a “C3″ operation — command, control and communications — as if they’d just been dispatched to a remote and unused airfield.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Air Force Lab Launches Hypersonic Research Rocket

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory launched a hypersonic research rocket Monday evening from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The move comes as the U.S. continues to play catch up with Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons. Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia had used...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy