Air Force Offering Bonus

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO