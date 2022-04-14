Morning news brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Leila Fadel
People in Grand Rapids, Mich., protest the killing...

The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
NBC News

Gay parents called 'rapists' and 'pedophiles' in Amtrak incident

Robbie Pierce, his husband and their two young children were enjoying a scenic train ride on the Pacific coast, a peaceful prelude to their spring break getaway. But at the end of their journey from their home in Los Angeles to Oakland, California, the couple said a man sitting across the aisle turned their family vacation into a nightmare.
OAKLAND, CA
Connecticut Public

When a Ukrainian boy fled Kyiv, he left behind his Lego collection

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Eleven-year-old Andrii Sidorov of Kyiv was forced to leave behind his prized collection of Legos when he fled to Ireland. He was safe there. But Andrii's father tells The Washington Post his son felt lost. So his father posted on Facebook, asking people for any Legos they could spare. Within a day, they were flooded with packages from strangers as far away as Australia. Andrii now has more Legos than he did in Ukraine, making a difference far from home.
KIDS
8 News Now

North Las Vegas house party ends in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of shots being fired on the 4900 block of Support Street on Saturday evening. Four victims in total were reported to have injuries, two of which were juveniles, police say. All victims were reported to be in stable condition, with one being […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Conrad Wilson

Former Oregon women's prison nurse faces federal charges for assaulting inmates. Federal prosecutors have indicted a former Oregon state prison nurse for multiple counts of abuse against incarcerated women. The feds stepped in after Oregon officials declined to prosecute. Protesters Injured By Law Enforcement Say They're Still Seeking Justice. Racial...
PORTLAND, OR
Complex

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried ‘Like a Little Baby’ Before Arrest

Frank James, the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly cried “like a little baby” shortly before his arrest. Gentrid Hasangjekaj, 21, told the New York Post he was in the middle of his shift at Stromboli Pizza when a teary-eyed man walked in asking for help. Hasangjekaj said the man, whom he didn’t immediately recognize, entered the East Village eatery at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just 18 hours after James allegedly shot 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train.
BROOKLYN, NY
Connecticut physical therapist convicted in Florida court of killing his family

A physical therapist from Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife, three young children and the family's dog two years ago in central Florida. A 12-member jury on Thursday evening found 46-year-old Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence. During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family's home near Walt Disney World. He later claimed that his wife killed the children and then stabbed herself.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

