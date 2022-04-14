Editor’s Notebook: Will the real-estate market hold steady?

When the pandemic began, questions about the virus and public health prevailed. As time went on, people asked, “Where were you when the world shut down?”. Last year several forces collided, resulting in a real estate market that smashed through previous records. Houses sold in mere days, prices skyrocketed and inventory sank to historic lows. “Where the demand is coming from is the importance of being happy in the home that you’re living in,” says Richard Ferrari, president and chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman’s New York and Northeast division. “It moved up a lot of the calendar for a lot of Americans who now don’t want to wait another three to five years for a change in life.”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO