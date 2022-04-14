ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Editor’s Notebook: Will the real-estate market hold steady?

By Scott McCaffrey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one who hopefully is in the home stretch of renovating my home of 20 years and may (or may not) end up putting it on the market in coming weeks, it does seem to be good news that the local real-estate market is not in a panic over rising mortgage-interest...

Stamford Advocate

What’s next for the Connecticut real estate market?

When the pandemic began, questions about the virus and public health prevailed. As time went on, people asked, “Where were you when the world shut down?”. Last year several forces collided, resulting in a real estate market that smashed through previous records. Houses sold in mere days, prices skyrocketed and inventory sank to historic lows. “Where the demand is coming from is the importance of being happy in the home that you’re living in,” says Richard Ferrari, president and chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman’s New York and Northeast division. “It moved up a lot of the calendar for a lot of Americans who now don’t want to wait another three to five years for a change in life.”
WJHL

Tri-Cities real estate market remains ‘hot’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just as the weather is heating up in Northeast Tennessee, realtors say the housing market is showing no sign of cooling down. “It’s been wild for almost two years now,” Realtor Karissa Winstead said. “I just keep seeing and just keep thinking it’s going to maybe slow down and get […]
Axios

Where Denver's real estate market stands entering 2022 selling season

The Denver metro's real estate market is one of the most compelling in the nation, and this year will prove telling about its future direction. State of play: Just as the market thaws from its winter slumber, buyers and sellers will find the region sits at a confluence of trends that make this a volatile moment.
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan’s Luxury Real Estate Market Shows No Sign of Slowing Down

Manhattan’s luxury real estate market continues to register a steady number of big deals. There were 35 contracts signed for homes asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the week ending Sunday, six fewer than the prior week, which matched the highest for the year, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty.
Kiplinger

PODCAST: The 2022 Real Estate Market with Daniel Bortz

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | RSS. How Much Will Home Prices Continue to Rise in 2022?. David Muhlbaum: Houses are scarce. Home prices are high, and the all-cash offer is king. We’ll talk about buying or selling a house in this market with contributing writer, Daniel Bortz. Also, why do high gas prices hurt so badly? All coming up on this episode of Your Money’s Worth, stick around.
Motley Fool

Why Buy and Hold Works for Real Estate, Not Just Stocks

The same approach works really well within the context of real estate investing -- particularly with buying income properties. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
