POTLATCH – This year the Idaho Transportation Department will replace two bridges on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch, with work set to begin Monday, March 28. Replacement of the 1947 bridge over the Washington-Idaho Railroad will begin first, followed shortly by work on the 1939 bridge over Deep Creek. As part of this project, turn lanes will also be added at the junction of US-95 and State Highway 6, as well as US-95 and Kennedy Ford Road.

POTLATCH, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO