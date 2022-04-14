ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formats Specialist Siobhan Crawford Exiting European Sales House Primitives After Reviving ‘The Mole’

By Jesse Whittock
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Formats biz veteran Siobhan Crawford, who has struck deals to revive reality show The Mole in several major territories, is leaving European distributor Primitives .

The former Banijay, Zodiak and DRG exec has been with the Belgium-based company for six years, most recently as Head of Sales and Acquisitions, but is now planning to take a period out before taking on a new challenge. Her last day is Tuesday April 19, she told colleagues and clients this week.

Her key focus has been selling saboteur format The Mole , which is best known for its five-season run on ABC between 2001 and 2008. The show sees a group of contestants work together to accrue cash, with one of them attempting to undermine their efforts. Deadline understands several major deals are in the works.

UK-based Crawford also struck 17 deals, including in the UK and U.S., for competition format 99 To Beat , in which 100 contestants compete in a series of outlandish challenges, with one eliminated each day.

She is credited for expanding Primitives formats library beyond only those sourced from Belgium.

Primitives is yet to replace Crawford but is currently searching for her successor.

