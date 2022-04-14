Oklahoma City Murder Suspect Apprehended

US Marshals have listed Tonya Palmer-Pickrell as this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Palmer-Pickrell is wanted in Rogers County for having a gun as a felon. Court documents show she pleaded guilty in a Tulsa County court to having meth and other drug paraphernalia back in 2016. Marshals say she was last seen in the Tulsa area.
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row.
A human trafficking investigation is now underway, after an estimated 50 people were seen piling from the back of a broken-down semi in McClain County. It’s believed a majority of them are from South America and that they had been packed like sardines in the back of the truck for nearly 24-hours.
Update 4/11, 9:45 p.m. - Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert for Zoey Ramos, Cloe Beardon, and Connor Johnson Alexander. They say the children have been recovered. No other information is available at this time.
TULSA, Okla. — Sand Springs police are investigating after a woman stole a package from one of NewsChannel 8's own. Good Morning Oklahoma anchor Sunny Leigh shared a video Sunday of the accused porch pirate in the act on Facebook. As of this article's publishing, it's been viewed over...
