United States captain Davis Love III officially announced Fred Couples and Zach Johnson as assistant captains for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The moves were both long-rumored and expected; Couples is a three-time Presidents Cup captain and has served as an assistant in the last three editions of the event, while Johnson was tapped as the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain earlier this year. Love has the option of adding two more assistants to his staff.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO