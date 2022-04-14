Molly-Mae Hague reveals 'heartbreaking' theft of camera containing Pretty Little Thing images

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the theft of her camera and personal video footage.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram stories to answer questions from followers who asked if she would upload a vlog of her recent fashion show with clothing brand, Pretty Little Thing .

Hague, who is the creative director of the brand, shared that she is “heartbroken” as her camera and memory card were stolen just months after her home was burgled of over £800,000 worth of goods .

Hague, who previously appeared on Love Island with boyfriend boxer Tommy Fury, said: “Basically, my camera was stolen that week with my SD card in with all my footage from [the] fashion show.“

She said she hoped she would get her camera and the footage back but has now accepted that it won’t be retrieved.

She said: “I don’t even care about the camera even though it was a brand new one I bought that week. I just wanted the SD card out of it with all the memories and footage on.”

She added that is is “heartbroken” over the theft and apologised to her 6.3 million followers on Instagram.

In October, the social media personality fell victim to a burglary in which hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of goods were taken from her Manchester apartment.

The home, which she shared with boyfriend Fury, was targeted by a gang while the couple were in London.

On the incident, Hague said she felt “guilty” for sharing parts of her life online and that her “happy place” was taken away from her.

In a video uploaded to YouTube about the burglary, she said: “It’s without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Since then, the young couple have gone on to purchase their “dream” home.

Hague has shared her excitement at being a first-time home owner and revealed snippets of her home-making process on Instagram and YouTube.

But, she had addressed concerns from followers who fear she should keep her home private.

In a recent video, she said: “I know I’m going to get a lot of opinions about having a home account after what happened with the burglary at the apartment.”

“But since this house search started, I’ve dreamt of having a home account. I feel like to let previous events and a horrible situation affect what we decide to do in the future… I don’t know. To stop me from doing things I want to do. Why would I do that?”