UGA: national championship Dogs will get rings at Saturday’s G-Day game
The University of Georgia says Saturday’s G-Day spring football game will include a ceremony in which coaches and players get their national championship rings. The Dogs won their first title since 1980 back in January, beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game played in Indianapolis. Saturday’s spring game is set for 1 o’clock in Sanford Stadium.
We are today 142 days away from the first game of the 2022 college football season, a September 3 opener in Atlanta vs the Oregon Ducks.
