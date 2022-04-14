ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Supreme Court taking on case of high school football coach fighting for right to pray on 50-yard line

By Julia Duin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Coach Joe Kennedy, a football coach at Bremerton High School in western Washington, says he has a First Amendment right to pray after a...

Guest
2d ago

players kiss their fingers and raise them to God hundreds of times a season. they praise him usually after something good happened. if its voluntary what's the big deal. they aren't hurting anyone.

Franklin Loll
1d ago

get this straight. he prayed AFTER THE GAME was over. as fans were leaving and no players still on the field playing.i see nothing wrong with what he was doing. I'm appalled 2 so called ministers are joining a satanist worshipping group for him to stop. if he wanted to put on a drag show I'm thinking there would been no objections.

Char
2d ago

Why does prayer have to become a show? Pray in the locker room before heading to the field.  “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. - Matthew 6:5-6

Related
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
Seattle, WA
The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Clarence Thomas
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
ALASKA STATE
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

