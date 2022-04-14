ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Condemns NATO When Asked About Russia's 'Evil' Actions

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"People are gonna look back and say, how did we stand back, and NATO stand back, which I've called the paper tiger," said the former...

New York mother
3d ago

He is an embarrassment to the US! He needs not to have any more power in politics. And anyone that is backed by him is a red flag! Open your eyes America! He was the cause of evil growing in our country. He caused divide and continue to cause it. His rallies are filled with fake Americans!

Mike Lavallee
3d ago

Does Trump even realize that Ukraine is not a member of NATO and that NATO troops are not engaged in the battle? Of course, if NATO troops start fighting with Ukraine, WW 3 will have begun. How is it that ordinary well educated people can figure this out but "stable genius former presidents" struggle to understand? Is it possible to loath this man any more that decent people already do? He is a complete waste of time.

hype Man
3d ago

listen Putin had a plan in place.think about it if Trump would have a second term he would have pulled america out of NATO no doubt. and the lady he has running in Europe is talking about taking Europe out of NATO if she wins the election. and Trump to this day is still trying to go along with the plan.

Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

