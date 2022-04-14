Donald Trump Condemns NATO When Asked About Russia's 'Evil' Actions
"People are gonna look back and say, how did we stand back, and NATO stand back, which I've called the paper tiger," said the former...www.newsweek.com
He is an embarrassment to the US! He needs not to have any more power in politics. And anyone that is backed by him is a red flag! Open your eyes America! He was the cause of evil growing in our country. He caused divide and continue to cause it. His rallies are filled with fake Americans!
Does Trump even realize that Ukraine is not a member of NATO and that NATO troops are not engaged in the battle? Of course, if NATO troops start fighting with Ukraine, WW 3 will have begun. How is it that ordinary well educated people can figure this out but "stable genius former presidents" struggle to understand? Is it possible to loath this man any more that decent people already do? He is a complete waste of time.
listen Putin had a plan in place.think about it if Trump would have a second term he would have pulled america out of NATO no doubt. and the lady he has running in Europe is talking about taking Europe out of NATO if she wins the election. and Trump to this day is still trying to go along with the plan.
