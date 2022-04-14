ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRMxp_0f8w9FYq00

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, the software in rare cases may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system. The recall covers 2020 to 2022 models including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid.

2 facing charges after found loading up at empty house

Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by mid-June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
Benzinga

Aurora Unveils Test Fleet Of Autonomous Toyota Sienna Vehicles

Aurora Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has unveiled the test fleet of its autonomous custom-designed Toyota Sienna vehicles. Aurora has worked with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America's engineering team over the last year to refine requirements to prepare this vehicle model platform to integrate with the Aurora Driver.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Venza#Vehicles#The Recall#Ap#Rav4 Hybrid#Rav4 Prime#Highlander Hybrid#Nx450h#Lexus
WBIR

Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tens of millions of vehicles are recalled and taken off the roads every year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active recalls, and they don’t have to tell you. News4 Investigates...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Mass-overdose events happening across US, DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy