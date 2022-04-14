ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Cronenberg, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt Set for Cannes Competition

By Scott Roxborough
 3 days ago
The 75th Cannes International Film Festival has unveiled the official lineup for its 2022 edition at a press conference in Paris.

Cannes festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate/artistic director Thierry Frémaux shared the competition, Un Certain Regard and out of competition titles for the 75th edition of the event, which runs May 17-28, at a press conference in Paris Thursday morning. You can check out the full line up at the bottom of this post.

In competition, Canadian auteur David Cronenberg will return to Cannes with Crimes of the Future , starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. Border director Ali Abbasi will present Holy Spider in competition, and Claire Denis returns to the Croisette with The Stars at Noon , starring Margaret Qualley.

Z , a zombie comedy from French director Michel Hazanavicius ( The Artist ) will open this year’s Cannes festival in an out-of-competition slot on May 17.

Cannes regular James Gray is back in competition with his latest, Armageddon Time , a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s, starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Succession star Jeremy Strong.

Japan's 2018 Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda ( Shoplifters ) is returning to Cannes after a detour to Venice with his previous feature, the French-language drama The Truth (2019). The 59-year-old Japanese auteur will compete in Cannes' main competition with Broker , a Korean-language film featuring an A-list lineup of Korean stars: Song Kang-ho ( Parasite ), Bae Doona ( The Host ), Gang Dong-won and Lee Ji-eun.

South Korean master Park Chan-wook returns to competition with the mystery thriller Decision to Leave, featuring Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei ( Lust, Caution ). Details of the film remain scarce, but the story is said to revolve around a detective who falls for a mysterious widow after she becomes the prime suspect in his latest murder investigation. Park has previously won Cannes’ Grand Prix (2004 for Oldboy ) and Jury Prize (2009 for Thirst ), but he has yet to take home the top prize.

Swedish Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund ( The Square ) returns to Cannes’ competition with his latest social satire, Triangle of Sadness. Also back in competition are two-time Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne ( Rosetta , L’enfant ) with Tori and Lokita. Fellow Belgian director Lukas Dhont, who had his breakthrough with the transgender drama Girl (2018), will make his Cannes competition debut with Close .

Acclaimed American director Kelly Reichardt ( Certain Women ) will present Showing Up in the Cannes competition, alongside Nostalgia from Italian director Mario Martone and RMN by Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu.

Other competition titles include Frere et Soeur from director Arnaud Desplechin, Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee, Tarik Saleh’s Boy From Heaven , Les Amandiers from Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, and Tchaïkovski’s Wife from Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov.

(Rock’n’) Rolling out the red carpet for David Bowie and Jerry Lee Lewis docs

Frémaux confirmed 47 films in this year's official selection, including Midnight Screening slots for Jung-Jae Lee's Hunt , Smoking Makes You Cough from French director Quentin Dupieux, and the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen.

Ethan Coen’s Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind , a documentary on the legendary rock n roll star, and director’s first solo effort without brother Joel, will get a special screening at Cannes 2022 , as will Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes , and The Natural History of Destruction from Ukraine director Sergei Loznitsa ( Dombass ).

Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep , Novembre from Cédric Jimenez, Marco Bellocchio’s Nightfall , Panos H. Kourtras’ Dodo , and Nicolas Bedos’ Masquerade also made the 2022 cut, in the Cannes Premieres section, an out-of-competition sidebar. Also getting the red carpet treatment in the Cannes Premieres section is French-Algerian director Rachid Bouchareb, a two-time Palme d’Or nominee, who returns with Nos Frangins .

Un Certain Regard section with Riley Keough’s directorial debut

Among the first-time filmmakers making their Cannes debut this year are Chie Hayakawa with Plan 75 ,  Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret with Lles Pires , Saim Sadiq with Joyland , Lola Quivoron with Rodeo , Maksim Nakaonechnyi with Butterfly Vision , and Alexandru Belc with Metronom , all of which will screen in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section.

American actress Riley Keough ( Max Max: Fury Road ) will present her directorial debut, Beast , which she co-directed with Gina Gammell, in the sidebar this year.

Also in Un Certain Regard will be Burning Days by Emin Alper, The Silent Twins from Polish director Agnieszka Smocynska, Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza, Kristoffer Borgli’s Sick of Myself , Davy Chou’s All the people I’ll never be , The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright, Godland by Hlynur Palmason, and Corsage from director Marie Kreutzer.

George Miller’S Three Thousand Years of Longing joins Elvis , Top Gun 2

Out of competition, Three Thousand Years Of Longing from Mad Max director George Miller, which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, will have a prime red carpet slot.

As previously unveiled, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis , starring Austin Butler as the king of rock and roll, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as music manager Colonel Tom Parker, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes festival. Produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group, Elvis will be released in North America on June 24 and in the rest of the world from June 22.

Top Gun: Maverick , the long-delayed sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise actioner, will also screen as part of Cannes' 75th-anniversary edition, bowing on the Croisette on May 18. Both Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks will attend their respective premieres. Cannes has said it will host a "special tribute to Tom Cruise and his career" at the Top Gun 2 screening. The hotly-anticipated sequel, from Paramount and Skydance, has become something of a symbol of the disruption wrought upon the film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Top Gun: Maverick release was pushed back multiple times, from its initial planned bow on July 12, 2019 to June 26, 2020, then to December 23, 2022, to July 2, 2021, November 19, 2021, and finally to its current North American release May 27 this year after rolling out internationally earlier that week.

Both Elvis and Top Gun 2 are major gets for Cannes, which is framing this year's festival as a celebratory return to cinema after two years of COVID restrictions and cinema shutdowns amid lockdowns. The festival is also keen to re-establish its position as the go-to platform for tentpole and awards-season releases after losing ground in the past two years to Venice, which hosted such Oscar winners as Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog .

Lescure, who will be stepping down as Cannes president after this year’s event, to be replaced by Iris Knobloch as Cannes’ first-ever female president , noted how relevant the austere festival remains. He pointed to Cannes’ recent agreement with social media giant TikTok which will be an  official partner this year , an alliance likely to burnish the brands of both organizations.

“It would be crazy to ignore this means of communication,” Lescure noted.

Cannes is looking to tap into TikTok’s billion-strong user base by supplying exclusive backstage content as well as talent interviews and, yes, red carpet glamour. For TikTok, Cannes provides a reputation boost as the platform looks to position itself as a content creator.

Frémaux said this year’s Cannes competition jury will be confirmed in the coming days. He added that Cannes will be adding a handful of additional films to its official selection next week.

Here is the full official line-up of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival , which runs May 17-28.

OPENING NIGHT FILM (OUT OF COMPETITION)

Z by Michel Hazanavicius

COMPETITION

Armageddon Time by James Gray

Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh

Broker by Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Close by Lukas Dhont

Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg

Decision to Leave by Park Chan-Wook

Eo by Jerzy Skolimowski

Frere et Soeur by Arnaud Desplechin

Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi

Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee

Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Nostalgia by Mario Martone

Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon by Claire Denis

Tchaïkovski’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov

Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund

Tori and Lokita by Jean-Pierre et Luc Daradenne

RMN by Cristian Mungiu

UN CERTAIN REGARD

All the People I’ll Never Be by Davy Chou

Beast by Riley Koeugh and Gina Gammell

Burning Days by Emin Alper

Butterfly Vision by Maksim Nakonechnyi

Corsage by Marie Kreutzer

Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza

Godland by Hlynur Palmason

Joyland by Saim Sadiq

Les Pires by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

Metronom by Alexandru Belc

Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie

Rodeo by Lola Quivoron

Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli

The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breaths by Shaunak Sen

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind by Ethan Coen

The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa

CANNES PREMIERES

Dodo by Panos H. Koutras

Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas

Nightfall by Marco Bellocchio

Nos Frangins by Rachid Bouchareb

OUT OF COMPETITION

Elvis by Baz Luhrmann

Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos

November by Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller

Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt by Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen

Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux

