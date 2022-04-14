David Cronenberg, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt Set for Cannes Competition
The 75th Cannes International Film Festival has unveiled the official lineup for its 2022 edition at a press conference in Paris.
Cannes festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate/artistic director Thierry Frémaux shared the competition, Un Certain Regard and out of competition titles for the 75th edition of the event, which runs May 17-28, at a press conference in Paris Thursday morning. You can check out the full line up at the bottom of this post.
In competition, Canadian auteur David Cronenberg will return to Cannes with Crimes of the Future , starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. Border director Ali Abbasi will present Holy Spider in competition, and Claire Denis returns to the Croisette with The Stars at Noon , starring Margaret Qualley.
Z , a zombie comedy from French director Michel Hazanavicius ( The Artist ) will open this year’s Cannes festival in an out-of-competition slot on May 17.
Cannes regular James Gray is back in competition with his latest, Armageddon Time , a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s, starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Succession star Jeremy Strong.
Japan’s 2018 Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda ( Shoplifters ) is returning to Cannes after a detour to Venice with his previous feature, the French-language drama The Truth (2019). The 59-year-old Japanese auteur will compete in Cannes’ main competition with Broker , a Korean-language film featuring an A-list lineup of Korean stars: Song Kang-ho ( Parasite ), Bae Doona ( The Host ), Gang Dong-won and Lee Ji-eun.
South Korean master Park Chan-wook returns to competition with the mystery thriller Decision to Leave, featuring Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei ( Lust, Caution ). Details of the film remain scarce, but the story is said to revolve around a detective who falls for a mysterious widow after she becomes the prime suspect in his latest murder investigation. Park has previously won Cannes’ Grand Prix (2004 for Oldboy ) and Jury Prize (2009 for Thirst ), but he has yet to take home the top prize.
Swedish Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund ( The Square ) returns to Cannes’ competition with his latest social satire, Triangle of Sadness. Also back in competition are two-time Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne ( Rosetta , L’enfant ) with Tori and Lokita. Fellow Belgian director Lukas Dhont, who had his breakthrough with the transgender drama Girl (2018), will make his Cannes competition debut with Close .
Acclaimed American director Kelly Reichardt ( Certain Women ) will present Showing Up in the Cannes competition, alongside Nostalgia from Italian director Mario Martone and RMN by Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu.
Other competition titles include Frere et Soeur from director Arnaud Desplechin, Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee, Tarik Saleh’s Boy From Heaven , Les Amandiers from Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, and Tchaïkovski’s Wife from Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov.
(Rock’n’) Rolling out the red carpet for David Bowie and Jerry Lee Lewis docs
Frémaux confirmed 47 films in this year’s official selection, including Midnight Screening slots for Jung-Jae Lee’s Hunt , Smoking Makes You Cough from French director Quentin Dupieux, and the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen.
Ethan Coen’s Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind , a documentary on the legendary rock n roll star, and director’s first solo effort without brother Joel, will get a special screening at Cannes 2022 , as will Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes , and The Natural History of Destruction from Ukraine director Sergei Loznitsa ( Dombass ).
Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep , Novembre from Cédric Jimenez, Marco Bellocchio’s Nightfall , Panos H. Kourtras’ Dodo , and Nicolas Bedos’ Masquerade also made the 2022 cut, in the Cannes Premieres section, an out-of-competition sidebar. Also getting the red carpet treatment in the Cannes Premieres section is French-Algerian director Rachid Bouchareb, a two-time Palme d’Or nominee, who returns with Nos Frangins .
Un Certain Regard section with Riley Keough’s directorial debut
Among the first-time filmmakers making their Cannes debut this year are Chie Hayakawa with Plan 75 , Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret with Lles Pires , Saim Sadiq with Joyland , Lola Quivoron with Rodeo , Maksim Nakaonechnyi with Butterfly Vision , and Alexandru Belc with Metronom , all of which will screen in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section.
American actress Riley Keough ( Max Max: Fury Road ) will present her directorial debut, Beast , which she co-directed with Gina Gammell, in the sidebar this year.
Also in Un Certain Regard will be Burning Days by Emin Alper, The Silent Twins from Polish director Agnieszka Smocynska, Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza, Kristoffer Borgli’s Sick of Myself , Davy Chou’s All the people I’ll never be , The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright, Godland by Hlynur Palmason, and Corsage from director Marie Kreutzer.
George Miller’S Three Thousand Years of Longing joins Elvis , Top Gun 2
Out of competition, Three Thousand Years Of Longing from Mad Max director George Miller, which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, will have a prime red carpet slot.
As previously unveiled, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis , starring Austin Butler as the king of rock and roll, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as music manager Colonel Tom Parker, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes festival. Produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group, Elvis will be released in North America on June 24 and in the rest of the world from June 22.
Top Gun: Maverick , the long-delayed sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise actioner, will also screen as part of Cannes’ 75th-anniversary edition, bowing on the Croisette on May 18. Both Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks will attend their respective premieres. Cannes has said it will host a “special tribute to Tom Cruise and his career” at the Top Gun 2 screening. The hotly-anticipated sequel, from Paramount and Skydance, has become something of a symbol of the disruption wrought upon the film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Top Gun: Maverick release was pushed back multiple times, from its initial planned bow on July 12, 2019 to June 26, 2020, then to December 23, 2022, to July 2, 2021, November 19, 2021, and finally to its current North American release May 27 this year after rolling out internationally earlier that week.
Both Elvis and Top Gun 2 are major gets for Cannes, which is framing this year’s festival as a celebratory return to cinema after two years of COVID restrictions and cinema shutdowns amid lockdowns. The festival is also keen to re-establish its position as the go-to platform for tentpole and awards-season releases after losing ground in the past two years to Venice, which hosted such Oscar winners as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog .
Lescure, who will be stepping down as Cannes president after this year’s event, to be replaced by Iris Knobloch as Cannes’ first-ever female president , noted how relevant the austere festival remains. He pointed to Cannes’ recent agreement with social media giant TikTok which will be an official partner this year , an alliance likely to burnish the brands of both organizations.
“It would be crazy to ignore this means of communication,” Lescure noted.
Cannes is looking to tap into TikTok’s billion-strong user base by supplying exclusive backstage content as well as talent interviews and, yes, red carpet glamour. For TikTok, Cannes provides a reputation boost as the platform looks to position itself as a content creator.
Frémaux said this year’s Cannes competition jury will be confirmed in the coming days. He added that Cannes will be adding a handful of additional films to its official selection next week.
Here is the full official line-up of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival , which runs May 17-28.
OPENING NIGHT FILM (OUT OF COMPETITION)
Z by Michel Hazanavicius
COMPETITION
Armageddon Time by James Gray
Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh
Broker by Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Close by Lukas Dhont
Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg
Decision to Leave by Park Chan-Wook
Eo by Jerzy Skolimowski
Frere et Soeur by Arnaud Desplechin
Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi
Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee
Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Nostalgia by Mario Martone
Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt
Stars at Noon by Claire Denis
Tchaïkovski’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov
Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund
Tori and Lokita by Jean-Pierre et Luc Daradenne
RMN by Cristian Mungiu
UN CERTAIN REGARD
All the People I’ll Never Be by Davy Chou
Beast by Riley Koeugh and Gina Gammell
Burning Days by Emin Alper
Butterfly Vision by Maksim Nakonechnyi
Corsage by Marie Kreutzer
Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza
Godland by Hlynur Palmason
Joyland by Saim Sadiq
Les Pires by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
Metronom by Alexandru Belc
Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie
Rodeo by Lola Quivoron
Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli
The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smocynska
The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
All That Breaths by Shaunak Sen
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind by Ethan Coen
The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa
CANNES PREMIERES
Dodo by Panos H. Koutras
Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas
Nightfall by Marco Bellocchio
Nos Frangins by Rachid Bouchareb
OUT OF COMPETITION
Elvis by Baz Luhrmann
Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos
November by Cédric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller
Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Hunt by Lee Jung-Jae
Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen
Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux
