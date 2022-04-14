ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Booby-trapped bridge blows up as Russian convoy drives over it: Ukrainian forces

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6ciE_0f8w91Hv00

Ukrainian special forces claim to have blown up a bridge in Ukraine as Russian troops drove military vehicles over it on Thursday.

The Ukrainian military said the Russian vehicles were traveling to Izyum in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops have been staging for assaults in the Donbas region. Photos shared by the Ukrainian special forces show that explosives had apparently been placed under the bridge in anticipation of a Russian column heading toward it.

RUSSIA THREATENS ZELENSKY: 'WE WILL STRIKE DECISION-MAKING CENTERS' IN UKRAINE

"A group of SSO of Ukraine blew up a bridge with enemy technology heading to Izyum," Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in a Facebook post.

"Putting the explosive in a designated place, operators of the SSO of Ukraine waited for the enemy, who without any doubt drove to the death meeting."

According to the Ukrainian military, the "entire enemy column" was destroyed.

The Ukrainian military's claims could not be independently verified. Russian officials have not commented on the alleged attack.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian military appeared to have delivered a major blow to Russia's navy in the Black Sea when the flagship vessel Moskva was reportedly hit with missiles, and its crew was forced to abandon ship.

A Ukrainian official said on Thursday that the ship had been sunk .

The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged that the ship was "seriously damaged" but blamed the blast on ammunition detonating as a result of a fire on board.

Comments / 412

Joe Wilson
3d ago

wish Ukraine had some guided missiles that could reach Moscow, see how Putin likes having bombs lobbed into his backyard! God bless Ukraine!

Reply(53)
217
ch
3d ago

Technology beats brute force when the motivation for the former is defending one's home and family from  the NAZI like megalomaniac known as putin, and the latter are not motivated and are losing morale. The only two possibilities left are for Putin to surrender unconditionally, and make reparations for the damage his war has done. Or a long gorilla war dedicated to inflicting enough damage on Russia that they will never pose a risk to any other neighbor again. Damage so deep that Russia never recovers. A powerless, impoverished Russia would be of benefit to the rest of the world.

Reply(30)
132
Brett Miller
3d ago

wow you guys are great. you hit the invaders with there own games.you sunk there warship and slowed there convoy without much air power. rock on Ukraine.

Reply(20)
105
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Convoy#Booby#Military Vehicles#Russian#Izyum
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy