Booby-trapped bridge blows up as Russian convoy drives over it: Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian special forces claim to have blown up a bridge in Ukraine as Russian troops drove military vehicles over it on Thursday.

The Ukrainian military said the Russian vehicles were traveling to Izyum in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops have been staging for assaults in the Donbas region. Photos shared by the Ukrainian special forces show that explosives had apparently been placed under the bridge in anticipation of a Russian column heading toward it.

"A group of SSO of Ukraine blew up a bridge with enemy technology heading to Izyum," Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in a Facebook post.

"Putting the explosive in a designated place, operators of the SSO of Ukraine waited for the enemy, who without any doubt drove to the death meeting."

According to the Ukrainian military, the "entire enemy column" was destroyed.

The Ukrainian military's claims could not be independently verified. Russian officials have not commented on the alleged attack.

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian military appeared to have delivered a major blow to Russia's navy in the Black Sea when the flagship vessel Moskva was reportedly hit with missiles, and its crew was forced to abandon ship.

A Ukrainian official said on Thursday that the ship had been sunk .

The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged that the ship was "seriously damaged" but blamed the blast on ammunition detonating as a result of a fire on board.

