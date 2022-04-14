Baldwin schools returning to traditional school year calendar

BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools is returning to a traditional school year calendar starting in the 2022-23 academic year with a longer summer break and fewer intermittent breaks throughout the school year.

The change, approved by the school board in March, will replace the alternative school year calendar and align Baldwin’s schedule with surrounding districts and other academic and extracurricular programs that foster student success, engagement and achievement.

The balanced school year calendar was first implemented in 2015 as a strategy to counter summer student learning loss. District administration recently conducted a study of the impact the balanced school year calendar is having on student achievement, staff retention and several other key data points.

“An extensive evaluation revealed that the balanced school year calendar has not been a significant booster of student achievement and has actually hampered our ability to recruit and retain school employees,” superintendent David Forrester said. “Due to these reasons and after receiving additional feedback from our families, we have decided to return the district to a traditional school year calendar. We truly appreciate the feedback and input of our staff, students, school board and community in helping us reach this decision.”

The last day of school for the current year is June 10. Summer break will last 11 weeks, and the 2022-23 school year will begin Aug. 29.

“We will be offering a more robust summer school program this year, which will include additional capacity and activities,” Forrester said. “All students will be strongly encouraged to attend both sessions. We will be sharing additional details with families in the weeks ahead.”