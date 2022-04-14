ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris Have ‘Talked About’ Recording a Duets Album

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd took the stage together at the CMT Music Awards on Monday (April 11) to perform "I Can’t Love You Anymore" from Morris' new album, Humble Quest. Hurd — Morris' husband and labelmate — provides vocals on the recorded track, as he does on other tracks on...

