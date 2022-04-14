ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alleged NYC subway shooter Frank R. James held without bail after court appearance

6abc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY -- Frank R. James, the man who allegedly donned a gas mask, released a smoke bomb and opened fire on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn, will remain in federal custody after briefly appearing in federal court Thursday. He did not enter a plea and was...

6abc.com

