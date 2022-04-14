ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County planning to add new Superior Court to handle an increase in cases

By Melissa Crash
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2By6AM_0f8w1yYV00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Hamilton County is growing, and so is the case load at the courthouse.

It’s adding a new Superior Court No. 7 by January 2023 because more people coming to Hamilton County means more people suing each other, more divorces, and more crime.

“The main reason is Hamilton County has been the fastest growing county in the state for several years. The population is growing, and businesses and retail stores are growing a lot faster than the number of courts that have been added,” said current Hamilton County Superior Court No. 4 Judge Rick Campbell.

While current judges like Campbell say they can handle the cases, it’s challenging to do so in a timely matter. This will help speed up the process in the courts.

‘Choose Your Path’: PLA University offers free classes to adults seeking career, language help

“We have to serve the public better in handling their cases. That’s a primary reason for it,” said Campbell.

Right now, judges are studying to decide what cases Superior Court No. 7 will handle and that could mean changes in other courts.

The new Superior Court No. 7 is years in the making. Judge Campbell shared that one of the common complaints he hears is that it takes too long for cases to be heard.

“They will be able to get to court sooner and their dispute decided, because they don’t want these cases hanging of their head forever, they want resolution. They want to be able to move on with their lives. So, the more courts we have, the faster we can make a resolution in their cases,” said Judge Campbell, “The attorneys feel the same way, they would like to have their cases decided.”

Before the court is operational, the public does get to have a voice. Once the judges finalize the rules of the new court, they’ll have to publish them. The hope is to have that complete by August 1.

Then the public will have the chance to comment on the proposal.

“The Supreme Court will have to approve the rule of what cases are heard by the new court. However, it was the legislature that passed a law last year to create the court,” said Judge Campbell. “Most counties have elections, there are a few counties in Indiana that have a committee member to make an appointment. In Hamilton County, we still have elections. Like I said, there is a primary election in May, so voters will have a choice.”

There are currently two people running in the May primary election to become Judge for Superior Court No. 7.

We’ll keep you updated on the process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana contractor arrested; paid $19K and failed to do work

BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
BICKNELL, IN
FOX59

Funeral services for Morgan County EMS director

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has shared the funeral arrangements for Keenan Blair, who died Wednesday. Blair was the director of the Morgan County EMS. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at One Christian Church. The funeral service is scheduled to immediately follow at […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hamilton, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Hamilton County, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Government
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Campbell
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#U S Supreme Court#Pla#Pla University#Superior Court No
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX59

Remains of missing Gary woman recovered after days of searching

GARY, Ind. — Officials in Gary have confirmed the remains of a missing woman were recovered Wednesday. Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from on April 2. Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends that evening and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Police pursuit in Kokomo ends in fatality

KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General. We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy