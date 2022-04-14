ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Summer-like pattern with potential for scattered storms

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
 3 days ago
We are starting to enter a more unsettled weather pattern that will stay through the weekend. Thursday’s forecast features more clouds than sun with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon. Rain chances are near 40%. Temperatures will be near 90.

Overnight, storm activity will fizzle out and it will continue to be humid. Lows are in the lower 70s. Some patchy fog is possible through Friday morning. The day starts off mostly cloudy, but even with the extra cloud cover, temperatures should still be able to make it to 90. Thunderstorms and downpours will be scattered once again in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be partly sunny with the chance of an isolated shower. Highs are in the upper 80s, near 90.

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

